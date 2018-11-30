So this week our topic was fall colors (had to sneak that one in before we do red and green for Christmas.) It's always such a pleasure to see the vivid colors that are so fleeting in Charleston.
Most of our leaves just commit suicide all at once without changing when we've had such warm weather. So our hats are off to Ken Schaub who came up with such vivid contrasts against an azure blue sky on Daniel Island.
And of course, it wouldn't be fall without a look at New England's finery down a country lane. Loved the composition of the shot.
Next week: Reflections in water. Can you see sea, sky, people, all reflected in a body of water? It's a great contest for those beach sunset photos.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.