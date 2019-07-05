Whether you've lived in Charleston for years or you're a first-time visitor, the majestic beauty of historic structures is a force to be reckoned with. As someone who's coming up on five years in the Holy City, it's sometimes easy to keep my head down and forget to appreciate what surrounds me. But when I remember to look around and notice the details, it's always the doors that draw me in first. These buildings have endless stories to tell us, and their doors invite us in to stay and listen for awhile.
Our readers seem to be equally enchanted by Charleston's gorgeous doors. William Quarles is this week's victor: That red door is one of historic downtown's most iconic. Do you know what street it's located on?
Jackie Sunday's photo has a classic feel, thanks to the black-and-white image. Jack Breazeale's door isn't technically in Charleston, but we couldn't resist the interesting composition and vibrant colors.
Next week's topic: Road trip. Send us your coolest shots of surroundings and findings from car-based travels.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.