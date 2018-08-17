This week's topic was the dog days of summer - open to interpretation any way you wanted and those dogs had some fun.
We love it that you took dogs to the beach, to the park and to a beautiful green pond (check out the photo gallery.)
But our favorite had to be the two friends at sunset. The composition is balanced, the colors vivid and the dogs evoke a friendship that we all want to have.
We also loved the dog drinking from the water fountain of the little dancing girl sculpture at White Point Garden. That fountain was a gift to the city of Charleston in 1962.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.