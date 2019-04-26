Such interesting photos this week when we asked for derelict objects. Composing an interesting photo with ancient metal or wood is a great challenge for photographers.
We chose an abandoned boat, photographed by Robert Peterson, as much for the landscape beauty around it and the serenity the photo invoked. The boat seems to be melting piece by piece into the environment.
The second photo by Terry Williamson is of Old Sheldon Church, pictured at night. The ghostly scene evokes a certain mystery, haunted by the standing walls without roof or windows.
Next week our topic is balloons, and yes we'd love to see some cute humans in this one.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.