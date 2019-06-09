This week's topic was critters. There were so many good photos, and we loved the way you went into the wild, that we chose a collage of photos. There was everything from the bug on the gorgeous yellow flower to the ibis fluffing its wings. And, of course, no group of critters would be complete without the transparent beauty of the jellyfish.
Next week's topic is: Lowcountry sunsets. How beautiful can we make them?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.