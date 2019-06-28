This week's topic was the great outdoors, and it looks like folks have been enjoying nature as much as possible.
We received quite the variety of submissions, ranging from breezy beach scenes to chilly Alaskan expanses. While I had multiple favorites from this bunch, the sharp contrast between mountain and ocean in Frederick Singleton's stunning Oregon coast shot gave it the extra winning edge.
Next week's topic: Downtown doors. Think historic, interesting doors that make you stop and stare for a while.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.