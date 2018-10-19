This week's topic was butterflies and we had nearly 50 entries! They were so beautiful that we had a hard time choosing, but we ultimately went with two striking images where the colors of the flowers were as much a part of the composition as the butterflies themselves.
(Just don't ask us to identify the types of butterflies, with a moth or two thrown in.)
With Halloween right around the corner, we are warning you to think ahead. A spooky topic is right around the corner.
But for this next week, the topic will be "farm animals." We know you've been to petting zoos, farms and other wild places.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.