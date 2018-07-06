So the assignment for this week was bridges. We wanted to know what bridges inspire you or delight you. What you sent us were some of the romantic bridges of the world, views of our local bridges, large and small, and of course, at least one covered bridge. (Hint: We now know how much you love to travel for inspiration.)
Our choice was the series of bridges at Magnolia Gardens visible from the bamboo forest area. The juxtaposition of three structures made a nice modernist composition but with the colors of nature.
We also loved the two bridges: One on the Yorktown and the Arthur Ravenel in the background. It wouldn't be Charleston without either.
Your next assignment: The colors of summer.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.