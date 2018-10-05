This week's topic for our photo pick of the week was bouquets and we had some fantastic images. Flowers can be a challenge to shoot because we get so lost in their inherent beauty.
Creating an image beyond the flowers takes some photographic savvy, and we thought this week's submissions were well composed and beautifully lit. We also loved that some of the photographers included people in their compositions. Have to love those wedding bouquets.
We chose an image that speaks to us of fall in Charleston with the marsh behind a pumpkin-based bouquet. The colors are vibrant and flow from the flowers to the marsh. We also loved a complex bouquet of spring flowers with colorful fall leaves behind that could be in any flower arranger's handbook.
Next week the topic is: Black-and-white with a splash of color. Have fun with that one.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.