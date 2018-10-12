So this week's topic was a fun one because it allowed for some computer magic to create an image. We were impressed with the creativity but also with the photographers who found black and white with some color in nature.
Our favorite was the nets with the floats on it. The color shift was just right and the composition made us want to be out on the water. But there was another photo that we liked too, of the girl in the fountain. It's best viewed online so you can appreciate the dreamy quality of it.
Another fav was the photo of the turkey, truly nature's black and white with a splash of color!
Our new topic is butterflies. They are hatching and migrating through the Lowcountry just now, so it's a great time to capture their beauty.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.