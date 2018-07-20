This week's assignment was biking around and you sent us some interesting ideas for biking from going down a Charleston lane to biking at the beach.
Clearly we love where bikes take us. The winner was Maggie Shepard with her take on bicycle shadows, which is always a fun idea that takes an artistic eye. We also loved the graphic appeal of all the bikes at Holy Spokes. And Bill Goff showed us just how beautiful the bike destination can be.
Thanks to everyone who sent photos.
Your next assignment: Show your American pride. Send us photos of patriotism where you have showed off the American flag.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.