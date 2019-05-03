So our topic this week was balloons and we were hoping for those vibrant pops of spring color. What can be more fun.
Only a few were brave enough to tackle this topic, but we got some solid submissions.
The first selection is from Leah Treiber of Summerville, who took her adorable photo at Disney World.
The second is from Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island, who took this from high up in a hot air balloon in Loire Valley, France.
Next week, the topic is garden walls. It's a topic near and dear to the hearts of Charlestonians.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.