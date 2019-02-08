This week's topic was backyard birds in honor of the annual Backyard Bird Count with the Audubon Society that starts Feb. 15.
We received dozens of submissions but were particularly struck by the image from Robert Peterson of a bluebird grabbing a quick bite to eat. The photo does a wonderful job highlighting the minute details of both the bird and its surroundings, while the color palette is quite soothing on the eyes.
Carl Miller's backyard bird photo was another favorite because of its vibrant flashes of red and pink. The red-eyed vireo gazes directly at the viewer with a subtle intensity that makes it difficult to look away.
Next week's topic is: Market day. You know those colorful collections of flowers and vegetables, even in the grocery store, inspire us with the eyes. Show us your favorites, even if it is a market basket with your local collard greens.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.