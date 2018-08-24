This week's challenge was back to school, and who can pick a photo of adorable children, so we did something a little different and ran them all. They show kids, then and now, and from across the world headed back to school.
The shiny new backpacks tell the story. By the end of the year, they will have served their colorful purpose of lugging those notebooks back and forth to classes. But on those first days back, those school supplies seem all fresh and new, filled with possibility.
Next week: Monuments and more at night. Show us those fantastic night shots of all kinds of things.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.