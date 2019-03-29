So the topic from last week was baby animals, and cuteness is definitely at the top of our list. There isn't anything much cuter than the baby gorilla Roxanne Wells of Irmo submitted.
The little one is adorable and looks like he might be teething. Such tiny little fingers that will grow up to be so powerful.
And the baby opossums are hanging on for dear life as Mom is on the move. They will cling to her for about 4 months as they learn to hunt for food.
No photo contest for baby animals would be complete without a mother elephant and her baby. The photo is perfectly composed to show off the two of them.
Topic next week: Sand dunes. This can be any type of dune or sandcastle. Just as long as it has sand and the beach. But we have those wonderful sunset right now with the last of the cool weather. Beach time!
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.