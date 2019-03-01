We asked for arches and we got arches. Some so dramatic the arches have become icons like the Parthenon.
But we looked for images a little closer to home (this is a contest to get in the My Charleston magazine after all) and chose two as our favorites.
The first was a natural arch with a tree that framed an arched bridge at Hampton Park. It took a nice eye to see this and frame it correctly.
The second photo is the one of Citadel barracks with all the arches. Cropped tight, it is a repeating pattern of arches, and probably the most you can get in one photo.
We also had some wonderful entries from world travels. You can see those in the photo gallery online at postandcourier.com.
Next week: Sunsets with silhouettes. We leave it to you to interpret this, but we've been having some fantastic sunsets recently. The cold/hot conditions draw some great colors out of the sky.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.