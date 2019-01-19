We picked animals as our topic this week because we know everyone has a favorite. And you didn't disappoint. We had wonderful photos of all kinds of furry creatures, and a few favorite pets.
Our favorite of all was the photo of the baby giraffe, shot against the background of an adult giraffe. It's the kind of shot that takes a quick eye to see the patterns and capture the moment. The composition made us all go "aww."
There were so many others for the photo gallery that we had a hard time picking another one. So many wonderful, soulful eyes looking back at us.
Next week: Show us your lighthouses. Everyone shoots photos of them when you go to the beach or on a trip, and we have a few local ones as well.
And remember we are looking for a cover for this year's My Charleston magazine. Your photo could be featured.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.