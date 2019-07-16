Nobody likes to unwillingly wake up at 1 a.m., sit in bed and struggle while trying to fall back asleep, all with the knowledge that the alarm will go off in a few hours.
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 30 percent of adults deal with symptoms of insomnia. In South Carolina, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 40 percent of adults sleep less than their recommended seven hours.
And local sleep experts and the academy agree that women over the age of 50 might be disproportionately struggling with a lack of sleep.
“It's a lot of women especially who have a hard time shutting down their brains," said Jennifer Mackenzie, a clinical coordinator and certified sleep disorder professional at East Cooper Medical Center.
Why?
The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine defines insomnia as an individual reporting difficulty with sleep.
“It’s probably the most common sleep-related complaint people have," said Dr. John Mitchell, a certified sleep expert with the Roper St. Francis Healthcare affiliate Charleston Pulmonary Associates.
The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine notes that most surveys define insomnia as a positive response to the question: "Do you have difficulty falling or staying to sleep?"
But Mackenzie explained that there isn't one definition of insomnia for everybody.
“There’s obviously a spectrum for sleep," Mackenzie said.
This means that a good night of sleep doesn't look the same for everyone. As people get older, most will likely note a decline in the amount of time they sleep, said Dr. Allison Wilkerson, a clinical psychologist in the Sleep and Anxiety Treatment and Research Program at the Medical University of South Carolina.
There are a number of reasons for this, she explained. One has to do with the difference in physical activity. When people are younger, they tend to be more physically active.
"When we’re older, we’re not as active," she said.
So younger people are able to access a deeper level of sleep longer because of this, she explained.
And the older a person gets, the less time they will likely spend in a deeper sleep, Mitchell said.
“You have more physical things that cause you to wake-up," he said.
This includes issues such as chronic pain or joint pain, Mitchell said. In addition to physical things that can wake an older person out of their sleep, stress could play a role as well, according to Wilkerson.
The issue with older women is that they experience all these things and more. With women, Wilkerson said that there are huge shifts in hormones during certain times, such as pregnancy. For older women, menopause specifically plays a role.
So night sweats from hot flashes can affect sleep, experts explained. And 70 percent of people affected by chronic pain are women, according to Harvard Medical School researchers.
The American Psychological Association notes that women often report higher stress levels than men. So it doesn't surprise local sleep experts that they often see a lot of older women seeking help with sleep.
But even with all of these factors working against them, experts emphasize that anyone lacking proper sleep shouldn't normalize it.
“You should be able to stop and sit down and watch TV without falling asleep," Mackenzie said. “You should feel rested ... even if you're 85."
What can be done?
One of the first things people can do to help with insomnia is start a sleep diary, Mackenzie said. Similar to a food diary, she said people can monitor their sleeping habits throughout the day to pick up any patterns.
The goal, she said, is to see if a person is following a consistent routine with their sleep, which is helpful.
If the patterns are normal, then she said it might be helpful to consult an expert to get tested for sleep apnea. This is a condition where breathing throughout the night stops and starts.
And Wilkerson explained that if a person is having difficulty falling asleep at least three nights a week for three months, they likely have insomnia. But outside of consulting a physician, experts explained that there are other things people can try.
“If you’re going to exercise, it should be three hours or more before trying to go to sleep," Mitchell said.
Mackenzie advises that people should avoid any TV and digital screens prior to bed. And she said people should try only getting into their bed when they are trying to sleep.
For people who struggle with sleep for stress reasons, Mackenzie said a bedside journal might be helpful. There, she said, people can write down things to help clear their head if their mind is racing.
She said she has personally dealt with insomnia for most of her life and found the bedside journal to be helpful. Wilkerson explained that people can also go through cognitive behavioral therapy to help with thoughts that prevent them from falling asleep.
And lastly there is the option of medication. Mackenzie said there was a time when she used Ambien to help. But she said that the prescription sleep aid eventually became a crutch.
And drugs doesn't necessarily provide the best long-term solution. "The problem with medication is that it stops working when you stop taking it," Wilkerson said.
Struggling with insomnia can be stressful, Mackenzie explained. If at-home tips aren't effective, local experts agree that a professional should be consulted.