Peper column: It's not just football that will be missed this year, it's also the humor

As it begins to look like we’re not going to see much college football this fall, it means we’ll also not be treated to the various quotes that coaches, players and announcers elicit when describing the various ups and downs of this game.

I spent a fair amount of time in my previous life jumping in front of a camera after a game was over to explain what just happened. Those afternoons and nights emitted a certain mixture of tailgate fried chicken, locker room sweat, Ben-Gay and crisp, autumn air.

During most of my career as a TV sports reporter, locker rooms were open to the media after a brief cooling down period. It wasn’t the optimum working environment. Many times, the hot showers and sweat coupled with the cooler air outside would immediately fog up the camera lens.

There was also the awkwardness of guys celebrating and showering and changing clothes in every direction. Quite frankly, there’s no real upside to waiting for William “The Fridge” Perry to arrive at his locker wearing nothing but a towel and flip flops. You can’t unsee that.

Some years ago, that procedure changed. Reporters and cameras now set up in a designated media room and selected players are brought in.

Something was lost along the way. The enthusiasm and candidness of the conversation fell to the wayside. Players often are tutored or coached on how to answer questions so there’s a certain sameness to every answer.

We’d take the mundane answers, I understand, right now given the fact that we may not see any football at all. But for the sake of this column, let’s pull up some quotes from previous years when the ball took some unexpected bounces.

He said what?

Athletes movements can be graceful, powerful and at times even inspirational. Some athletes' quotes might also be outlandish, funny or not very smart.

It was none other than Michael Jordan, who once said after visiting a Paris museum, "I enjoyed the Luge.”

The great basketball player David Thompson once explained, “Ball handling and dribbling are my strongest weaknesses.”

And it was George Rogers, the Gamecocks' Heisman Trophy winner, who cited this goal. “I want to rush for 1,000 or 1,500 yards, whichever comes first.”

Announcers are not immune to putting words together in a confusing or confounding sentence. Nothing I ever uttered comes to mind, primarily because I have a condition I reference as CAA (convenient announcer amnesia).

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

But here are a few used to describe certain situations through the years.

In trying to better explain a strange moment, an announcer suggests, “Let’s just close our eyes and see what happens.”

Or, after a player goes down with an injury, “He’s got a knick on his shin, just above the knee.” Let’s see, the leg bone, connected to ...

Sometimes only a few words are necessary when reporter and coach meet after the game. Here’s one memorable exchange when talking to a losing coach. Reporter: Coach, what do you think of your team’s execution? Coach: I’m all for it!

Chalk talk

And let’s not forget the coaches who once just said what was on their mind. Today, coaches are very corporate and predictable in what they will or won’t say, before or after a game. It hasn’t always been that way.

Frank Howard, Clemson’s legendary coach, often stated, “I had a lifetime contract, but the administration declared me dead.”

Here’s one that feels especially timely. It’s from Duffy Daugherty of Michigan State. “Football is not a contact sport, it is a collision sport. Dancing is a contact sport.”

Auburn’s Shug Jordan once said, “Always remember, Goliath was a 40-point favorite over David.”

When Lou Holtz was at Arkansas, he pointedly explained that, “... the man who complains about 'that’s the way the ball bounces' is likely the one who dropped it.”

So it’s not just the game, or the build-up, or the tailgating, or the all-night rides home that people will miss. It’s the quotes and explanations and hype that goes with it.

When a place kicker told Alabama Coach Gene Stallings that he made him nervous watching him at practice, the coach said, “Well, son, I plan on being at all the games.”

This virus, the hurricane season, the protests, the upcoming election, changes to schools and now no fall football is a lot to deal with.

We’ve got to play this one to the end. Stick to the playbook, keep washing your hands and wear your mask. Do your part because we’re not in a position, as the announcer suggested, to just close our eyes and see what happens.