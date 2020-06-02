Parenting: How to safely take your kids to Charleston parks, pools, beaches, restaurants

I was thrilled when my son’s teacher said that it was time to give homeschooling a rest for the summer.

“The kids need a break or when they return for the new year they’ll be burnt out,” she said.

Those little words were like music to my ears.

A break from lesson planning and the sometimes tedious task of counting dry beans, sounding out words and scribbling letters onto lined paper. And more than that, a break from the sneaking suspicion that my attempts at bestowing knowledge on my child are failing miserably.

Of course, there will be learning, whether it’s counting the number of eggs my son haphazardly dumps into banana bread batter or naming the lizards that scurry across our backyard. But the weight of trying to single-handedly play teacher — that has lifted.

Still, now that “school's out,” parents like myself are left wondering what in the world are we to do with our children all summer long. Yes, the Lowcountry is starting to return to some sense of normalcy in the midst of COVID-19, with parks, restaurants and beaches at least partially open. But as a parent, when is it safe to venture back out again and, if you do, what precautions should you take?

As families head back out to the parks reopened by The Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission, it’s important to set ground rules, says Dr. Sandra Fowler, director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Play as a family unit and stay six feet away from others,” says Dr. Fowler. “Stay away from toys and play things that are not your own.”

And while playgrounds and spray play areas are currently closed in Charleston County, Dr. Fowler advises parents to wipe down community playground equipment before letting kids play on it as an extra precaution. Parents should also bring their own water to avoid using public water fountains.

Additionally, some public pools in the area are open under a limited capacity, many allowing lap swimmers with no use of locker rooms or play equipment.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

According to guidance from DHEC, “Facilities should only allow 20 percent of normal occupancy or five people (staff and visitors) per 1,000 square feet of pool and deck area, whichever is less.” Private pools and community pools may have their own set of rules. But in all cases, treat it like a park and stick to your own family unit. Don’t share floats or other toys and, above all else, make sure kids are supervised.

“Children need to be constantly monitored to avoid drowning, and again, social distancing,” says Dr. Fowler.

And if you’re looking for the best place to take a dip, consider that big salty body of water we’re so lucky to live right next to in the Lowcountry. The Atlantic Ocean and the beaches that make up our coast can be a safe and idyllic place to take the kids this summer. Just be careful in crowded parking areas and near restaurants and other gathering places.

“The beach is also a great place to go because there’s lots of space to play and it’s easier to avoid getting too close to other people,” says Dr. Fowler. “But again, keep your distance and avoid lingering on crowded beach paths. Just keep moving.”

As we move into the summer months, for your sanity and the kids, finding places to play outside is key to peaceful coexistence. On the other hand, Dr. Fowler is more skeptical of getting back into the restaurant scene kids in tow. While outdoor dining with tables far enough apart is fine, she says that going inside the restaurant isn’t ideal right now.

“I’m not a fan of indoor dining at this time,” she says. “And I think that restaurant staff should be wearing a mask.”

As for my family of four, we’ll be doing everything we can to get outdoors. We venture out early in the morning before the beaches become crowded and the sun’s rays are too strong for my 4-month-old. We’re riding boogie boards, bikes and skateboards, swinging from rope swings and climbing magnolia trees. As for restaurants, we’re not there quite yet — although we couldn’t do without our regular take-out haunts.

Like everyone else, we’re doing our best to stay safe and sane. But even as days melt into one another, I still feel somehow lighter that summer is here.

There’s a sense of freedom in knowing that my kids don’t require every moment of their days to be planned, which is a good thing, because this homeschooling wannabe is fresh out of creative ideas.