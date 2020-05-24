Pandemic will alter Communion rituals for many U.S. Christians

A pandemic is no good for the church.

Sanctuaries are, by definition, communal spaces. There's a reason the people who amass for Mass are called a "congregation."

But the dangers posed by COVID-19 require churches to alter their practices, at least temporarily. Passing around a single wine goblet during Communion no longer is feasible.

As churches resume Sunday services, officials are insisting on social distancing, enhanced sanitation and more. The Holy Eucharist also is subject to change. But the change is not universal. Various denominations will implement different rules and recommendations. Often, the details of any new practice will be determined at the local level.

The Diocese of South Carolina, which oversees Episcopal Churches in the lower half of the state, has decided to extend its suspension of in-person worship services until at least June 1, officials said. When they resume, the priests will continue what they call "Communion of One Kind in the Bread."

"When Communion is offered, establish a plan for safe administration that minimizes person-to-person contact and explains how proper sanitation will occur throughout administration," read the guidelines. "Consider how communicants can receive communion one at a time while maintaining social distance."

For the time being, the bread will represent Christ's body and blood.

"So in other words, the common cup will not be used (no distribution of wine at all) when in-person worship resumes (if that guideline doesn’t change by the time it is possible)," wrote the diocese's communications director Molly Hamilton in an email to The Post and Courier.

Smaller congregations will have an easier time with social distancing, she predicted.

"(The Eucharist) will look different for each congregation; but it is expected to stay within the guideline of bread only, no wine, and to occur with the greatest adherence to the safety of all," Hamilton said.

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which oversees all parishes in the state, recently resumed in-person services and plans to administer the Eucharist using only wafers. Distribution of the Precious Blood is suspended until further notice, according to diocese spokeswoman Maria Aselage. And various precautions will be taken.

"There will be limits on how many people can attend a Mass at one time, as well as social distancing requirements and escalated sanitation and cleanliness practices in every church," diocese officials stated.

The AME Church's 7th District, which has authority over South Carolina's many AME congregations, advises clergy to avoid the use of common bowls for ceremonial washing, embrace the abundant use of hand sanitizer before, during and after rituals, and administer the sacraments carefully — preferably on an individual basis, and perhaps even at various locations and times in order to minimize the number of people seeking it in the sanctuary at any given moment.

Worshippers with health issues should find ways to participate in church life from home, according to the Rev. Jacques Days, a medical doctor and the health director for the 7th District.

Local Presbyterian Churches, which have been holding virtual services for weeks, now will need to decide how best to administer the elements of Communion according to official health guidelines as worshippers return to their sanctuaries, according to Donnie Woods, general presbyter of the church's regional administrative body.

It's likely that some churches will schedule multiple services so they can divvy up their congregations into smaller groups, Woods said. That will make managing Communion a little easier. Sanitation will be prioritized and the wearing of masks strongly encouraged, he said.

Catherine Byrd, stated clerk of the Charleston Atlantic Presbytery, said Communion will be touch-free.

"Presbyterians are accustomed to using trays with little cups in them anyway," she said.

One option is to spread out the cups on a Communion table and let worshippers each take one. Another is to ask celebrants to distribute the elements using tongs. Another possibility is to use sealed packets containing the elements (juice and a wafer), which parishioners might bring with them to church.

"The Presbyterian Church is very open to creativity," Byrd said.

In other parts of the country, clergy will similarly modify the way Communion works.

At least two sets of guidelines have been issued to Catholic clergy by high-level bodies in the past few weeks. There’s one main difference: The guidelines from the Washington-based Thomistic Institute says Communion wafers could continue to be placed on a parishioner’s tongue or be placed in the hand. Guidelines from the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions says there should be a temporary ban on receiving the wafer on the tongue.

What to do is mostly determined by individual bishops. Richard Stika, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville (Tenn.), was clear on this point. Reception of the wafer on the tongue “is strictly prohibited at this time,” his instructions say. There will be no wine. Clergy will wear masks and safety glasses during the distribution of the sacrament. Cuurchgoers, too, should wear masks, removing them only momentarily to consume the wafer.

At Ste. Rose de Lima Catholic Church in Chicopee, Mass., pastor William Tourigny will continue to prohibit the “on the tongue” option as in-person services resume. And there will be no communal wine goblet. The Rev. Bob Stec of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick, Ohio, will permit the on-the-tongue option only for churchgoers who insist on it.

Among Catholic and Protestant congregations, there has been lively debate. Some pastors have administered drive-thru Communion to congregants arriving at outdoor venues in their cars. Some United Methodist Church bishops objected to the notion of celebrating Communion during online services.

The president of the UMC’s Council of Bishops, Cynthia Fierro Harvey of Baton Rouge, La., said Communion practices vary from church to church. Some serve grape juice in small individual cups along with a wafer or piece of bread; in other churches worshippers dip their bread into a communal cup in a process known as intinction.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America recently issued guidelines that recommend against serving Communion until gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed. “Common cup and intinction are not recommended,” the guidelines say. “If distributing wine in small glasses in trays, ensure that the glasses are spaced far enough apart to minimize people’s touching of other glasses.”

Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, said most churches in her diocese traditionally used a communal cup for distribution of the Communion wine. She says that practice will almost certainly be halted, at least in the early stages of resumed in-person worship.

“We can’t do some of the things that make that sacrament familiar to us,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the presence of Christ isn’t with you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.