Can your relationship pass this online test?
The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has an online quiz on what real, healthy relationships look like.
To highlight sexual assault awareness month, the group has extended its REALationships101 campaign that was launched in the fall as a tool for young South Carolina residents.
The online REALationships IQ quiz, at realationships101.org, will include information on healthy components of a relationship.
One key technique of the campaign is to reach young people on platforms they often use. This, of course, includes social media. The campaign will provide information like simulated text conversations as well. Their goal is to cover topics like respect, personal space and consent.
The hope is that by educating young people, it will change society's relationship with violence. Organizers of the campaign are also looking to align with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center's theme of "I Ask" this month.
The theme centers on "empowering the public to recognize consent and the importance of asking for permission and respecting boundaries."