Old SC cotton press harks back to antebellum South

Beside a four-lane stretch of a rural Pee Dee road sits an unheralded piece of the antebellum-era South.

A former mule-powered cotton press, built around 1798, stands guard on S.C. Highway 38 not far from the small Dillon County town of Latta and a short distance off Interstate 95. It's believed to be the oldest of its kind still in existence in South Carolina, if not the nation.

Developed for baling cotton, not long after Eli Whitney's invention of the cotton gin that hastened the spread of the white fluffy crop across the South and the further proliferation of slavery, it is constructed of pegged and doweled oak with a 16-inch-diameter, hand-chiseled oak screw.

Turning the screw pressed cotton into a wooden frame to form a bale.

Above the cotton press, a small, rectangular, shingled hip roof protects the machinery from the weather while four beams form a pyramidal frame to support the screw.

Two long shingled booms called "buzzard wings" that are hinged to the screw stretch out from the roof.

The eye-catching contraption was first owned and used by John Bethea III and later by Henry Berry back when cotton was king, according to a historical marker at the site.

If you go What: Old Cotton Press Purpose: Cotton baler before mechanization Where: S.C. Highway 38 (about half of a mile from Interstate 95 at Exit 181 toward Latta in Dillon County) Built: 1798 Cost: Free Parking: Small paved area just off the road

Except for some hardware used in repairs, the press's hard-carved parts are original material and remain in good condition. It remained in use until modern machinery made it obsolete.

Nevertheless, the cotton press survived.

It wasn't originally set up at its highly visible location. Around 1948, the press was moved from Berry's Crossroads, where a sawmill and other plantation works were located, about two miles to the south of the current site.

Becky Gaddy, a descendant of the owners of the property on which the cotton press stands, said her late mother, Rebecca Eloise Hayes Smith, worked diligently to keep it in working order.

"She spent a lot of money keeping it up," said Gaddy, who lives within eyesight of the cotton press.

The cotton press remains on private property, but a small paved area sits next to the road where passersby can park to take in the relic. The parking area is just off of a driveway leading to the main house, which is set back some distance from the main highway, often busy with travelers headed to and from Myrtle Beach, about 60 miles to the southeast.

When the cotton press was built, Dillon County didn't exist.

In the early 1680s, a large area of what we now call the Pee Dee region was originally called Craven County, but it was not a county in the sense we know today.

There was no Craven County courthouse, and residents of the area, what few there would have been in the late 17th century, would have filed paperwork in Charleston. The area did function as an administrative division for granting land.

In 1706, the area became part of the Anglican Parish of Saint James Santee, until it was subdivided in 1734.

After judicial districts were created in 1769, an area that would become Dillon was part of Georgetown District.

When the American Revolution ended, 40 counties or districts were created in 1785, including Liberty in the Pee Dee area. By 1800, the district had been renamed Marion, after Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion. It later became Marion County, and in 1910, Dillon County was carved out of Marion County.

Stopping to look at the cotton press one day recently, Jean Peacock of Florence, who grew up near Latta, said, "I rode the school bus by here when I was young and I've driven by here many a time, but this is the first time I've ever stopped to get a close look at it. So this is how they baled cotton back then? It's in pretty good shape to be so old."

Oddly enough, a website about Dillon County on sc.gov doesn't include the cotton press as a point of interest. But it does mention South of the Border, a tourist attraction on I-95 near the North Carolina border, and a few other sites around the county.