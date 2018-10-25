Obesity killed 3 in his family, but SC man who shed 100 pounds is breaking the mold
It's hard to imagine Juan Aguayo ever weighed 100 more pounds than he does right now. Or that he can't see well enough to get around on his own, or that he spends hours most days sitting in a chair at a dialysis clinic.
His eyes are milky, and he looks at nothing in particular when he's talking. He's one of those people who grins through every sentence, even when he's talking about the health issues that have worn away at his life.
His smile only crumples when he talks about his brothers and father.
They all died within the last two years. It was like a horrible domino effect: first, his oldest brother, who seemed to give up after losing one of his legs; then his father, in the same year, from kidney failure; and finally, his twin brother, who the family called Flaco — Spanish for "skinny."
Their problems, and Aguayo's, illustrate some of South Carolina's most persistent health disparities. In this state, the toughest health problems — primarily obesity and diabetes — impact poor, rural minorities more than most.
It's too late for the 32-year-old Aguayo to escape chronic disease. But looking at his family's next generation, his nieces and nephews, he wants a different reality.
South Carolina's health problems
America's Health Rankings begin to paint a picture of South Carolina’s toughest health problems: The Palmetto State is 45th for its rate of diabetes, 39th for both physical inactivity and obesity and 40th for the number of clinicians it has to treat its population.
Overall, South Carolina's ranking is getting worse, not better.
All of these health problems are firmly interlinked, making it all the more difficult for the public health community to confront them.
Aguayo was diagnosed with diabetes in 2008. By then, his parents already were both sick, and he didn't want to face how hard it would be to change his lifestyle.
"You just don't want to hear it," he said. "It just scares you."
That same year, Aguayo was working for his father when he bent down and saw floaters pop into his vision. Blood vessels had burst in both of his eyes.
It wasn't until years afterward that doctors told Aguayo he was going blind. Meanwhile, he watched as the rest of his family got sicker.
Few ever break the mold. Three of his closest family members never could. Aguayo is trying.
Crushing loss
All of the six Aguayo kids were born in Florida. Aguayo and his twin brother were the youngest.
Their parents fretted Aguayo and his siblings would get into trouble if they stayed in Florida. So the family came to South Carolina in 1990, finding peace and quiet on Johns Island. Sometimes they traveled with their father, who led a crew of workers that picked tomatoes, cucumbers — anything in the fields where farmers needed hands.
The whole family used to sleep in the same room, even though their house had three bedrooms. It was cramped, but Aguayo smiles when he thinks of those times. All of his family, together.
Aguayo's oldest brother Junior was the first to deteriorate. Always in good spirits, Aguayo and his family didn't know how bad things were getting as his health went downhill.
Junior was retaining too much fluid. One night he was at Roper Hospital, and by the next he had died in his home of a massive heart attack at just 35 years old.
Then his father, a stubborn but kind man who couldn't seem to bear his son's death, stopped keeping up with his dialysis routine.
And finally his own twin, nicknamed Flaco, seemed to give up. He also died of a heart attack in his sleep at 32, soon after starting dialysis.
Their losses have been crushing. He had hoped they would see him improving his weight and his diet and be inspired to make their own lifestyle changes. It didn't happen.
When Aguayo's kidneys started to fail, his mother Linda would pray, hoping her son wouldn't have to go on dialysis. She did it herself for three years. Eventually she got a transplant. But dialysis is draining, Aguayo's mother said. She said she fell into a deep depression.
In the Aguayo family, kidney failure seems inevitable. So does obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Linda was relieved to watch how Aguayo has changed his health for himself.
"It's had to take everything that's happened to me to do it," he said.
Dr. Gary Kuhns, Aguayo's primary care doctor, said his health problems are commonly found together. They just don't usually happen in someone so young.
Aguayo's diseases have burned through him quickly, Kuhns said. A genetic predisposition to his issues surely didn't help. And changing one's diet, especially on a lower budget in a part of town with fewer grocery stores — Aguayo still lives on Johns Island — is harder than it might seem.
Sustaining good health for decades is hard for anyone with a chronic disease, Kuhns said. That will be the challenge for Aguayo.
Still, Kuhns said, Aguayo is highly motivated.
"He’s taking ownership of his problems," Kuhns said. "I do think that will have a positive impact on his health in the future."
Breaking out of dependency
Carolyn Jenkins, a faculty member at the Medical University of South Carolina and an expert in health disparities, said cultural acceptance of obesity is hard to fight.
Health systems are learning to offer obesity and diabetes prevention programs. But they have to learn to be creative in finding ways to encourage people to use them.
Programs could offer child care, or make relationships with local churches, she said.
"Helping the patient believe they can make change is so, so important," Jenkins said.
By 2015, Aguayo was tired of being sick, tired of being big.
At 265 pounds, he was a clear candidate for weight-loss surgery. Doctors at Roper St. Francis needed him to show he could stay healthy after the procedure. And so he became obsessed.
Aguayo would drag his brother to the grocery store to read all the nutrition facts that were too small for him to make out. Now, with his brother gone, he takes photos of the backs of boxes on his phone and zooms in.
He spends hours of almost every day at the Anytime Fitness on Johns Island. He moves the pins around until he thinks it's the right amount of weight, feeling around for the holes. It's all about finding solutions.
But despite all his work, the damage was mostly done years ago. His kidneys failed completely last year. Three days is the longest he can go without dialysis.
Aguayo watches a lot of YouTube. He walks around with his headphone buds draped over the front of his ears. In the doctor's office waiting rooms and during dialysis, he flips through clips about fitness and health.
That's how he learns what to do at the gym, where he spends hours of every day.
"I have to learn as much as I can, so I'm not dependent on anyone else," he said.
He does have to depend on others in some ways. He is covered through Medicare, the federally-run health program that insures people with disabilities. And he gets a Social Security disability check.
Chronic conditions are expensive to the state. An estimation from the government shows the state's Medicaid program spends about $9,000 on average each time someone goes to the hospital because of kidney disease or failure. More than 800 people in South Carolina die of kidney failure every year.
Aguayo would like to work again. Right now, it's too hard, given all the time spent in dialysis and with his vision deteriorating.
His eyes have been itching and burning lately, and he can't seem to get firm answers for why. His doctors at the Storm Eye Institute at MUSC say he could wake up one day and be completely blind.
A nurse gives him an eye exam. He can't tell how many fingers she's holding up, mistakes an F for an E and a huge G for an O.
But he's still smiling.
"I'm just trying to protect what little vision I do have left," he said.
No longer overweight
Aguayo has been watching as his 2-year-old nephew finds his legs again. More and more, Kaleb is annoyed with the walker he needs to move around the family's bright blue home on Johns Island.
It's only been a few months since a dump truck side-swiped the car Aguayo's cousin was driving, breaking Kaleb's neck. Just the night before, his uncle had died in a car accident. The toddler had to wear a neck brace and a tube in his throat to breathe.
"I would do anything to take his place so that he wouldn't have to go through what he's going through," Aguayo said.
Ever since Aguayo's brothers died, his nephews have been depending on him more. They sleep with him in his room sometimes. Aguayo is paying attention to every detail as they grow, willing his nephews to lead a different life, hoping his example is enough.
In November, he will have been on dialysis for a year. He is still waiting for a kidney. Right now, he's focusing on weight-loss surgery: Once he sheds the excess skin, his body mass index will finally be below 30 — and he won't be considered overweight for the first time in his life.
If he can do that, he reasons, maybe the kids will never have to confront the problems that plague his life, that killed his brothers and father.
He has been hoping that even with a broken neck, Kaleb could walk on his own again.
It was in October when Kaleb lurched forward out of his father's outstretched arms in a bid for independence across the living room floor. His whole family watched.
Kaleb wobbled. Then, the baby stepped forward: One, two, three four, until he plopped back down. Aguayo couldn't hold back tears.
"Hallelujah! Amen!" Kaleb's grandmother said, and Aguayo felt more sure than ever.
"Hallelujah! Amen!" Kaleb's grandmother said, and Aguayo felt more sure than ever.