North Charleston woman dedicates organization to her battle with stuttering

Sherrikka Myers' wake-up call about her severe stutter as a child happened when she was a middle school student at Brentwood years ago.

Everyday she said her English teacher would select a student to read the announcements over the school's intercom system from names written on a board. And every time it was her turn, Myers said she wouldn't go to school.

But one day, her teacher didn't write anyone's name, and Myers had no idea it was her day to do the announcements.

“All I could get out was, 'Good morning. My name is Sherrikka,'” the North Charleston native said.

Today, Myers is the creator of "Every 1 Voice Matters," an organization dedicated to supporting local children living with speech impediments like the stutter she had when she was a kid. Her goal was to establish something so that kids who also struggle with stuttering in the North Charleston area would have a consistent resource.

Since founding the organization, Myers has organized back-to-school drives and school assemblies to bridge awareness around the bullying children with speech impediments face. She started a YouTube series that features a mascot of her creation called Lil Herbie, a young boy with a stutter.

She also puts a great emphasis on reading, since that's what helped her. Growing up in a single-parent household, Myers didn't have a lot of resources. So reading was a great option for her.

She is hoping to one day establish a permanent center in North Charleston.

“With this program, I want to be able to reach all kids who grew up stuttering," she said. “I want to do so many different things.”

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication disorders, a little more than 7 percent of children between the ages of 3 and 17 in the U.S. are living with a disorder related to speech, voice, language or swallowing. Nearly 10 percent of black children in that age group have that type of disorder. This compares to 7.8 percent of white children.

Some children manage to grow out of their stutter naturally, others do not. Recently during his presidential campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke about his own struggles with managing a stutter during the democratic debates.

For Myers, it was her grandson Herbert Fraiser that pushed her to go down her path of developing "Every 1 Voice Matters" and Lil Herbie. She said one day he was trying to tell her something and started stuttering and tapping on his leg.

“He was doing the same thing I used to do," she said.

Eventually he just told her, "Granny, I can't say it."

"I said, 'Yes, you can,'" Myers said.

That moment with her grandson, she said, was when it really hit home for her. Seeing him struggle with the same issue she had reminded her that she still had some unresolved self-esteem issues that developed from her childhood.

“That’s when I really broke down," Myers said. “I wasn’t really truly over it mentally.”

Tina Thompson Smith, a speech pathologist and professor at Tennessee State University who has worked with Myers and her organization, said self-esteem is a big part of a person's experience living with a stutter.

During her doctoral studies, she had a professor who, as an adult, had a stutter. When she asked him what someone could potentially get out of his class considering he still had a stutter, she said he told her that it was all about self-esteem.

“And that made all the sense in the world to me," she said.

Kids who grow up with struggles such as a stutter often also have trouble with communication long after their stutter has dissolved, she said. Those same kids end up avoiding a lot of situations around communication because they fear there is going to be a negative penalty for their stuttering.

They're more likely to go inside of themselves and not communicate with anybody, Smith said.

“And that’s not good with social development," she said.

Kelsey Mazur, a speech pathologist with Mount Pleasant Pediatric Therapy, agrees that issues with self-confidence are always a concern.

"The first thing we work on in speech therapy is to let the child know that it is OK to stutter," she said.

Kids often notice communication differences, she said.

And Myers knew first-hand what it was like. She was the youngest of five kids, and none of her siblings had a stutter. She said it would literally take her five minutes to finish a sentence.

"Noting would come out. ... I would be tapping on my leg like I was trying to get it out," Myers said.

After she was unable to get through the announcements as a child, her mother had to come to the school and explain to the staff that she had a stutter. The entire school knew she stuttered after that moment.

So when she got home, she said she started to read out loud to herself to practice in secret.

"Over the years, I was able to speak at a normal pace," she said.

But the self-esteem issues remained. For a long time, she said her siblings had to speak on her behalf. Because of bullying and her own embarrassment with the way she spoke, it was a challenge to speak to people.

Even through her 20s and 30s, she said she still felt secluded.

“It was like they still were laughing," she said.

Outside of connecting with a speech pathologist, Mazur advised that working with a child on breathing can help with a stutter. If a child's stuttering appears when their anxious, then a change in environment can be helpful, too.

But Myers said she wants to do more work around the self-esteem component. Helping her grandson, Myers said, forced her to confront her own self-esteem issues. And that's why she said even though Lil Herbie is named after her grandson, the mascot is a representation of her.

So she wants to make sure no child has to go through what she went through.

"It doesn’t matter how you may sound, it doesn’t matter how long it may take you to say something, your voice matters just as much as theirs," Myers said.