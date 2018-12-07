N. Charleston seeking
sculpture artists
The North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking sculpture artists from across the nation to participate in the juried 14th annual National Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition. Up to 14 sculptures will be selected for the 11-month exhibit. Honorariums for participating artists are $1,250 to assist with transportation, installation, deinstallation and incidental expenses.
Artists will compete for cash prizes totaling up to $19,750. Once all pieces are installed, the juror will award Best in Show ($1,000), Outstanding Merit ($500), and up to three Honorable Mentions ($250 each).
The event is part of the annual North Charleston Arts Fest. Established and emerging artists have a chance to display their work in North Charleston Riverfront Park, set along the banks of the Cooper River. An estimated 50,000 people visit this public park annually.
A $35 entry fee allows artists to submit up to four entries. The competition is open to U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Sculptures are categorized in two divisions: work that can be secured to a concrete pad, into the ground, or by other pre-approved anchor method; and work that can be secured on a 2-foot-wide by 3-foot high concrete pedestal.
Katelyn Kirnie, director of public art for the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., is this year's juror.
Submission deadline Feb. 25, 2019. The application may be accessed at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.
Singers Pittas, Edwards
perform at Rush Hour
Singers Dimitri Pittas and Leah Edwards will present "Opera for the Holidays," a recital program that's part of the Charleston Academy of Music's Rush Hour Concert Series, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at The Murray Center, 14 George St.
Pittas has sung with several of the world's great opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera. Edwards is a Broadway and Off-Broadway veteran.
They will perform selections from Puccini's "La Boheme," Schubert's "Ave Maria" and popular holiday favorites. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
N. Charleston mounts
2 gallery exhibitions
Paintings by the current city of North Charleston artist-in-residence Quintin Chaplin as well as photographs by local artist Richard Amble are on exhibit at the North Charleston City Gallery through Jan. 31.
Chaplin is a local muralist, illustrator and portrait artist. His new works are primarily in acrylic and watercolor. The exhibit, titled "The Culture," highlights issues of modern society.
Chaplin graduated from R.B. Stall High School and earned an Associate of Art from Trident Technical College in 2013 and a certificate from Pixar Animation Studios in Los Angeles in 2015.
Amble's show is called "Coastal Views" and features a series of drone photography captured off the coast of Morris Island. He is a Summerville resident who has worked as a high school educator, a photo studio manager, portrait and commercial photographer and a media specialist for the Charleston County School District.
The North Charleston City Gallery is in the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive. For gallery hours, artist information and more, call the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854, or go to www.northcharleston.org.
— Adam Parker