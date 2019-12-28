The city of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is seeking entries from textile and fine craft artists for its 2020 North Charleston Arts Fest, scheduled for April 29-May 3.

Textile artists 18 and older from across the nation are invited to apply to participate in the exhibition titled “Sankofa,” curated by quilter Torreah “Cookie” Washington.

The show will open April 29 and remain on view until June 19. Artists can submit up to four entries. Works in progress are acceptable. The application fee is $30. The deadline is March 1. Go to https://NorthCharlestonCulturalArtsDepartment.SlideRoom.com.

“Sankofa,” a Twi language word used by the Akan tribe of present-day Ghana, is associated with the proverb, “Se wo were fi na wosankofa a yenkyi," which translates to “It is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.” Today, it is interpreted as “go back and get it.”

The challenge for artists is to create a pictorial fiber work that illustrates this idea of examining the past to protect the future. Entries must incorporate one of two Sankofa symbols, a heart or bird.

Following the exhibition, up to 20 works will be selected to tour the state as part of the South Carolina State Museum’s 2020-21 Traveling Exhibitions Program.

The city also is inviting artists living in South Carolina to participate in the 19th annual South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.

Artists whose objects are selected for the show are eligible for cash prizes totaling up to $6,500. The exhibition is part of the North Charleston Arts Fest. Artists may submit up to four entries for a fee of $15. The deadline is March 15. Go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply.

The juror for this year’s fine craft exhibition and competition is Karen Watson, executive director of the Sumter County Gallery of Art.

For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest, or other exhibition opportunities, call 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org or go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.