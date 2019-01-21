When she was about 9, Lynn Singleton's aunt came to stay with the family. Blind and a double amputee, Singleton's aunt was in need of care, and it was Singleton's mother to step up and offer it.
The young Singleton would help turn her aunt every two hours and fix her meals. Looking back on 30 years in nursing, Singleton thinks that is where it all began.
"I think it was just an innate characteristic," she said. "It's imperative for us to take care of the whole person."
And though she was Trident Health's first black nursing administrator and served as chief nursing officer at both the main campus in North Charleston and in Summerville, Singleton still sees herself as a nurse first, not a hospital executive.
Singleton came to Trident Health in 1989. She was just 25 when she was first singled out for management — on Trident Health's seventh floor, with dozens of people working for her.
"I didn't have a clue," she said.
But she said the institution helped her along the way. Just 8 percent of health care executives were black in 2015, according to the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity. Singleton said she paid little mind to it throughout her career. She was able to take leadership and management programs through the hospital's ownership. And she managed to rise up in the organization.
It wasn't without difficulty. Singleton married in 1996, and the couple moved in to the house they built together during their engagement. She and her husband, Benjamin Singleton Jr., had their first child in 1999. Their second came in 2001. Six days later, her husband died of a heart attack at 35 after being taken to the Trident Health emergency room. Singleton found herself suddenly a single, working mother.
It was a challenge Singleton said she only overcame because of her faith and her family.
Her sister, Myra Singleton, said she and her mother moved into Lynn's home without hesitation the night Benjamin passed. They also had lost their father and husband, a longshoreman, at a young age in 1983. So mother and sister helped Lynn care for her two children while she returned to Trident. When Lynn came back to work, she said she "had enough cards to wallpaper my room."
Today, Myra has a career of her own, too, as associate dean for student affairs at the Medical University of South Carolina, working primarily with medical students. She and Lynn swap young students they think might be ripe for the other's field of work.
"When she finds people who are interested in medicine, she refers them to me," Myra said. "When I find people interested in nursing, I refer them to her. We’ve been doing that for years."
Singleton has mentored many people through the years. She smiles as she scrolls through her emails not long after announcing her retirement from Trident Health, remembering all the people she has managed to stay in touch with.
Melanie Godfrey, a nurse also on the seventh floor who Singleton hired 22 years ago, said she was distraught when she heard Singleton would be retiring. Godfrey described her as supporting the whole hospital.
Singleton is warm, caring, spiritual person who wears many hats, Godfrey said. "She's a very popular woman."
Trident Health will be getting a new chief nursing officer in February.
Singleton is going on to teach at Charleston Southern University. She is also involved in her local church. Her daughter is considering a career in nursing. And she will soon finish another milestone: a doctorate degree at MUSC.