North Charleston ministry wants to expand into housing the homeless

NORTH CHARLESTON — Tricounty Family Ministries has long provided food, financial assistance and other basic necessities to struggling families.

Now under new leadership, the organization wants to expand its services and begin addressing another crisis in the Lowcountry: homelessness.

The North Charleston-based organization, on Cosgrove Avenue at the city's southern end, is in the early stages of a long-term plan to provide housing to those with no place to stay and those on the verge of losing their homes.

The first part of that plan includes $1 million worth of renovations at a building the ministry owns at 1914 Reynold Ave. so it can serve as a model of "supportive housing" that could shelter up to nine families. A program overseen by a social worker will teach residents job skills to obtain successful employment.

Tricounty Family hopes to have that up and running by the end of the year, said the Rev. Kara Stewart, executive director of the nonprofit.

"We really see the need to provide the safety net of housing," Stewart said.

Stewart, a Lutheran minister who joined the organization last year, said the homeless community in North Charleston has not been adequately served. She referenced the Charleston-based One80 Place, which provides housing for men; and Patriot Villas, a veterans housing complex off Rivers Avenue.

But there is need for a homeless shelter in North Charleston, Stewart said. The facility would be a "one-stop shop" where people can access other resources, such as mental-health support, alcohol and drug treatment and job training.

The center would be a space where parents could stay with their children, Stewart said.

The space will also be a center where faith leaders can serve as mentors to people in need of spiritual support.

The organization has continued through the pandemic providing food and financial assistance. The crisis highlighted the need for Tricounty Family to do more, Stewart said.

“We want to really expand that and add housing to that so we can be the place where the community gathers to be empowered," she said. "It’s really about walking together in this journey.”

The ministries recently hosted a meeting with dozens of local, state and federal elected officials to lay out a multiyear plan that involves addressing homelessness. There were representatives for U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Nancy Mace.

"The nice thing was to see all of the powerhouse players that all showed up," said City Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome.

The city's southern end contains a handful of low-wealth communities in which people lack basic resources. Many people are also homeless, living in tents in wooded areas.

Particularly passionate about these issues is Mickey Bakst, president of Feed the Need, a group that works to raise funds for organizations helping the homeless.

Although Feed the Need has partnered with Tricounty Family for over a decade, Bakst recently became a board member because he said the organization's plan to incorporate housing in its services is important.

Bakst, who retired in September from his post as general manager of Charleston Grill, has observed the southern end's decline over the years and is disturbed by the poverty.

"I have been appalled as a community we’ve allowed that to happen," he said.

The goal of providing a center to house the homeless and provide education and medical treatment will be "transformative," Bakst said.

The area is also primed for new development and is seeing new investment. Bakst said he wants to see residents take part in the success.

“Our dream is to prepare those who live there to be able to carry jobs that give them dignity," he said. "To be able to educate them to be able to care for themselves.”

Tricounty Family Ministries' plans are still in the beginning stages and the group is in the process of building support for its long-term goal of building a multipurpose facility. The ministry wants the facility to be in North Charleston along the future Lowcountry Rapid Transit line, Stewart said.