North Charleston Delta Sigma Thetas to host virtual May Week celebration

The North Charleston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a virtual May Week Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The event will include special recognition of community members and scholarship recipients. Since its founding in 1988, the chapter has distributed more than $100,000 in scholarships to high school graduates.
May Week is a national program created for the sorority’s second national convention at Wilberforce University in 1920. During the celebration, the sorority emphasizes the importance of higher education and professional achievement.
Community service awards will be presented to Donnie D. Anderson for economic development; Roslin Jenkins for educational development; Allen Barnhardt for international awareness and involvement; Natalie Johnson and Ylonda Nero Anderson for physical and metal awareness; and Clay Middleton for political awareness.
Entertainment will be provided by youth from the Charleston County School of Arts, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Royal Missionary Baptist Church.
Register in advance at bit.ly/NCACDSTWeek21.