North Charleston church revamping warming shelter to accommodate guests during COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON — Cold weather is arriving, and some area warming shelters have already announced they won't be open this year due to safety concerns around COVID-19.

This worries a North Charleston church that is revamping its inclement weather facility in order to safely accommodate guests this winter.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Remount Road, which historically has served as the only warming shelter in North Charleston and one of the few in the region, has made additional space available in its facility and will cap its attendance at 40 guests to safely accommodate those in need of a place to stay during cold nights.

“We felt very strongly we wanted to be open this year," said the Rev. Erik Grayson, pastor of Aldersgate. "With the economy being bad and other shelters not opening, the need is going to be astronomically high.”

The church will be open whenever the weather dips below 35 degrees during January and February, which have historically been the shelter's busiest months.

Aldersgate has partnered with The Palmetto Palace, a mobile health unit, to conduct screenings outside for guests upon arrival. Those who are not symptomatic will be given masks. Those who are symptomatic will be turned away, but given a bus pass, hot food and a blanket.

The church has never had to turn anyone away, and Grayson hopes that will still be the case this winter.

“We also just felt like if people are hurting, the church's response needs to be to live into our witness," the pastor said. "Not just run away from it because it's hard.”

The North Charleston house of worship is also struggling financially to support its warming center. New safety measures have driven up costs.

Normally, it costs almost nothing to host the shelter, Grayson said. But the pandemic has forced the church to incur extra expenses, such as buying fencing and heaters for the outdoor health screenings, purchasing outdoor trailers for portable showers and restrooms, hiring people to do laundry, and buying prepackaged meals.

And the faith group is doing all of this with fewer volunteers than normal as elderly church members care for their own health.

“All of these things are adding up," Grayson said. "We’re trying to raise about $10,000 to cover these costs.”

The church has raised a little over $3,000. Those who want to donate should visit aldersgateremount.org/give.

Facilities that have served as warming centers in the past have announced plans to remain closed due to COVID-19.

Hibben United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant announced weeks ago its building will not be open, but the church will partner with Charleston on the city's new warming center.

The building formerly used by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office as a warming center is now being used by the Department of Juvenile Justice, said spokesman Roger Antonio. The Sheriff's Office doesn't have a designated warming shelter, he added.

Charleston's Arthur W. Christopher Warming Center located downtown will be open when the temperature drops to 35 degrees at any point overnight, said Christopher Jardin, the city's community liaison and homelessness coordinator.

The city recently issued a call for volunteers at the center, noting the facility's importance since "many locations that have operated as warming shelters in the past are unable do so this winter."

Aldersgate had considered partnering with the city of Charleston instead of operating its own warming center, but that would have done little to help those in need in North Charleston, said Ann Hamilton, one of church's warming shelter coordinators.

The church has built relationships with many in the area though its various outreach ministries, including its soup kitchen and clothing closet, and the religious institution knew those same people would be relying on the North Charleston facility for help this year.

"We have people we know by name," Hamilton said.