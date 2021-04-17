North Charleston church looks to expand ministries with new homeless shelter

NORTH CHARLESTON — Aldersgate United Methodist has long strived to live out the Gospel by serving the hungry, the homeless and others who've fallen on hard times.

The church is looking to expand those efforts with the creation of a new nonprofit in addition to its plans to build a new homeless shelter on Remount Road, a busy North Charleston corridor.

“What we’re hoping to do is take these ministries and broaden them out," Pastor Erik Grayson said.

The church is launching a $2.5 million capital campaign to help fund a new facility that could serve as a warming center and a host site for other ministries.

This could address a dire need in the city where there's no public shelter.

The church's location at 1444 Remount Road has served as a shelter, but Aldersgate's 1970s-era educational building is aging and has limited space. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic has heightened the demand for more space and more resources to help those who've suffered financially due to the economic crisis.

Also, in the past, the church has only been able to house people during colder months, and faith leaders want to extend that.

The church is eyeing property nearby to create a building that would house women and men year-round. It would be a space for people to do other basic activities such as laundry and receive mail.

“A lot of our homeless guests have nowhere to get their mail," Grayson said.

The church also hopes to help put people on a path to success by creating classrooms to teach financial literacy.

The pastor said it wants to expand beyond just a "mercy ministry" that aims to address an immediate crisis. Aldersgate wants people to build sustainable lives, he said.

“Mercy ministry is important," he said. "But you don’t want to stop there.”

In conjunction with efforts to build a shelter, the church's recently established Holy City Missions nonprofit will oversee a wide array of service-based ministries, including the church's soup kitchen and material distributions to homeless communities.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit will include an advisory board of faith leaders from other churches that'll oversee the mission-based ministries. The nonprofit is expected to open up opportunities for more funding from government agencies, volunteers and partnerships.

The church has already seen an uptick in the number of people coming to the church in need of food.

The need to help the homeless community is also becoming more pressing, said Aldersgate's Ann Hamilton.

Each month, the church's volunteers visit homeless communities and give people lunches, hygiene products and blankets. Volunteers said people living in encampments in wooded areas off Rivers Avenue are being told to leave.

Hamilton wonders where they will go.

“It seems the more homeless we talk to, the more of them are being run out of their areas," she said.

Those who want to give toward Aldersgate's efforts can visit holycitymissions.org.