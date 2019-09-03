New research highlights that Charleston seniors might be ahead of the curve when it comes to getting enough exercise.

Clover Health, a national health care company, partnered with Wakefield research and surveyed 1,000 adults over the age of 60 across the United states. Over 60 percent of Charleston seniors were found to exercise at least three days a week in comparison to 51 percent of their peers nationally.

“We’re happy to see a majority of Charleston’s older adults are getting the exercise needed to maintain an active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sasha Perez, a Clover physician with Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, in a press release.

In 2015, Reuters published a story noting that 15 minutes a day of brisk cardio could lead to people living longer. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people getting physical activity is a vital component for healthy aging.

The Clover Health research project also found that in the Lowcountry there is a relationship between income and the amount of exercise seniors get. Over 70 percent of adults who earned more than $75,000 exercised at least three days a week.

Only 44 percent of Lowcountry seniors with an income of $35,000 or less exercised that much.

MUSC gets service dogs

The Medical University of South Carolina recently welcomed two trained in-residence dogs for Lowcountry children dealing with illnesses.

The dogs were given as part of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's Dogs for Joy Program. The program, which launched last year, takes highly trained in-residence dogs and places them on the care teams of children's hospitals.

MUSC hosted a "Day of Joy" this month to welcome their two new dogs.

“We have found that these are truly dogs for joy," said Carolyn Donohue, the executive director of Nursing for Children’s and Women’s Services at MUSC, in a press release.

She further explained that in-residence service dogs are therapeutic and can help patients maintain a positive outlook while in the hospital. Interacting with the dogs can lower blood pressure and overall physical pain.

Kari McHugh, executive director of the Joy in Childhood Foundation, said in a press release that kids can be robbed of simple childhood joys when they are dealing with an illness.

"The Joy in Childhood Foundation is always seeking new ways to help kids feel like kids," McHugh said.