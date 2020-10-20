New report finds SC is No. 3 in the nation for childhood obesity

A new report published this month found South Carolina's childhood obesity rate is one of the worst in the country.

And health experts want to make sure this pressing problem isn't overlooked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to learn how to focus on a variety of things," said Patrick O'Neil, a clinical psychologist and director of the Weight Management Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation published a new report titled "State of Childhood Obesity: Prioritizing Children’s Health During the Pandemic." In it, researchers found that a little more than 15 percent, or one in seven children between the ages of 10 and 17, have obesity.

South Carolina was ranked as having the third-highest obesity rate for the same age group in the U.S. With a rate of around 22 percent, South Carolina is also well above the national average.

“It’s not the kind of list that you want to be in the Top 10 that’s for certain,” O'Neil said.

The third-place ranking is one of the highest positions the study has placed South Carolina in recent years. In 2018, this state ranked seventh, in 2017 it placed 24th.

Though the third-place ranking is significant, O'Neil said the biggest concern is that South Carolina has consistently been at top half with its obesity rates.

Childhood obesity is often an indicator of adulthood obesity and the health problems that come with it. Type 2 diabetes is one of the more common areas of concern.

O'Neil said some of his pediatric colleagues are even starting to diagnose more children with Type 2 diabetes.

A New England Journal of Medicine study discovered an increase by more than 7 percent annually in Type 2 diabetes among youth between 2002 and 2012.

"It's not so unusual anymore," O'Neil said.

Louis Yuhasz is the founder of Louie's Kids, a Charleston based nonprofit with the goal of helping children combat obesity. He said part of the problem is that poor health habits are becoming the norm.

The COVID-19 pandemic also isn't helping, he said. There's a chance some children may be staying inside more and not getting much-needed exercise.

The best thing parents can do is to encourage children to be active. Families still have the option of going outside, he said. A good first step would be for parents to go on walks with their children.

"Start modeling the behavior," he said "And the rest will come."

With Halloween coming up, Yuhasz argues that the pandemic is a good opportunity for families to rethink their approach to the holiday.

Instead of collecting candy, he said families can go to the park around sunset for a Halloween-themed walk. They could also potentially look into going to a safe event that promotes being active.

Afterward, families can consider getting a small treat, like ice cream, as reward for being active.

"The least little bit of change you can attempt," Yuhasz said.

The State of Childhood Obesity study also notes that income and race are also big factors in obesity rates.

Children in families with an income less than the federal poverty level, had obesity rates that were more than double of families making at least 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

Non-Hispanic Asian children and non-Hispanic White children also recorded lower obesity rates in comparison to Hispanic and Black children.

“We’ve seen these disparities for decades when it comes to childhood obesity rates,” said Jamie Bussel, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in a press release.

Experts say it's a problem for any child to be battling obesity. But it's clear that the problem isn't affecting every child equally, O'Neil said.

He argues that any effort made to stop the problem has to target the demographics that are the most impacted. Many families face obstacles such as access to safe places for their children to be active and affordable healthy foods.

“In general, unhealthy fattening foods seem to be cheaper," O'Neil said.

Erin Seprish is a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Nutrition Rites in Charleston. She also works with children and their nutrition.

She said parents sticking to the five food groups that have been taught for years is important. She encourages them to be consistent in providing foods like vegetables, even if their children avoid eating them.

If it keeps showing up on their plate, they are more likely try to eventually try it. "Just keep offering it," she said.

One of the more damaging things parents can do is put children on a highly restrictive diet, she said. She suggests parents try to maintain a child's weight and have them grow into it instead of heavily pushing weight loss.

And O'Neil agrees. He said there is stigma associated with obesity. Many children face being teased in all age groups. Families should look to altering their lifestyles, as a whole, instead of singling a child out as having a problem.

“It’s a socially scorned condition," he said.