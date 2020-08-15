New documentary highlights historic Walterboro Catholic church, ties to slavery

Lacking support from church leadership and dwelling in a land steeped in oppression, a group of Black Catholics worshipped their God and kept their faith.

South Carolina filmmaker George "Buddy" Wingard's new film focuses on this story, which features an antebellum-era church in the heart of a Lowcountry community.

The film, "We Came A Long Way By Faith: Catholic Hill and St. James the Greater Catholic Church," tells the history of former slaves and their descendants who maintained a sacred space. It focuses on early Catholicism in South Carolina, slavery, the history of St. James the Greater and its importance to the Catholic Hill Community.

The documentary was completed earlier this year in time for the Diocese's 200th anniversary. A public screening was not done due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the film is available to view online at https://vimeo.com/415619367, We Came A Long Way By Faith: St. James the Greater Catholic Church Facebook page and www.srarp.org.

The main feature of Catholic Hill, an area formerly known as Thompson's Crossroads, is the 1935 Gothic Revival-inspired St. James the Greater Catholic Church and its recently renovated 1901 schoolhouse.

The first church on the spot was dedicated in 1832 and burned in 1856.

There was no church building from 1856 to 1897, but the enslaved and their descendants still practiced their faith on the property where the edifice originally stood.

What was most compelling was how the slaves continued practicing Catholicism without the guidance of a priest, Wingard said.

One of the church's lay leaders who stands out is Vincent Davis, a young man after whom the church's education building is named.

In the absence of an ordained clergy member for years, Davis preached and led the church in Holy Communion.

The film also shows Wingard's attempt to really draw out the Most Rev. Patrick Lynch, the Catholic Bishop of Charleston from 1817-82 who Wingard described as an "interesting figure."

Historians and present-day church leaders spoke to whether the bishop "forgot" or intentionally neglected the Black rural community in the years surrounding the Civil War.

Lynch, who wrote a defense for slavery while vising Rome in the late 1800s, returned after the war in an attempt to rebuild a diocese decimated by the war.

In addition to showing the church's ties to slavery, the documentary discusses how religion was used as a tool to keep Blacks oppressed.

After hundreds of years of slavery, Catholic and Protestant slaveholders began in the 1830s to allow ministers to begin converting Blacks with the intent to make them "ideal slaves" by stressing concepts of obedience and humility, said Dr. Diane Batts Morrow, associate professor of history and African American studies at the University of Georgia.

"They essentially tried to say they could present the slave owner as God's personal representative," Morrow said in the documentary.

Wingard began working on the film in early 2019 after learning about Catholic Hill while filming another documentary in Colleton County.

He said he was inspired by the group of slaves and their endurance.

“It was just powerful," he said. "The perseverance. The faith. This story needs to be told.”

He visited with church members and asked them, "Do y'all have a problem with a White Methodist telling your Black Catholic story."

They said "no," and Wingard ended up with 18 hours of film that was edited to a 51-minute documentary of interviews with parishioners, historians and the diocese's current bishop.

Longtime member Davetta Greene was baptized in St. James the Greater and lives across the street from the church. She is glad the church's story is getting told, helping to spread the message that "nothing is impossible."

“It lets us know (God) will never leave us to travel a road alone," she said.

The documentary exploring the experiences of Blacks in South Carolina is the latest from Wingard, who serves as program coordinator for the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program, a division of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology.

In 2013, he co-produced “Discovering Dave: Spirit Captured in Clay,” focusing on the enslaved Edgefield stoneware potter. His next two films, “Reconstructing Hawthorne” and “Mart to Art: A Repurposed Life," focused on aspects of the building of the Savannah River Site campus and the impact on the area’s residents.

Wingard also produced “The Burnt Church: An Exploration of Pon Pon Chapel of Ease,” which talks of the ruins of an Anglican Church in Colleton County.