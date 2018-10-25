The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently published data on young people between the ages of 10 to 17 that shows South Carolina has the 24th highest youth obesity rate among all states.
The data, collected by the 2016 and 2017 National Survey of Children's Health, reported that 15.4 percent of the young people in South Carolina are obese. Mississippi was ranked No. 1 with 26.1 percent.
“Childhood obesity continues to be major public health challenge, with significant financial and societal implications,” said Jamie Bussel, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, in a press release. “Far too many young people in this country are facing increased chances of diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure, all due to a preventable condition."
The national rate of youth obesity is 15.8 percent, with black youth having almost double the rate of obesity as their white peers.
"We must help all children grow up at a healthy weight, so they can lead healthy lives, and save the nation billions in health care costs," Bussel said in a press release.
Group says Charleston gets health care 'right'
Healthgrades, an online resource for information on hospitals and physicians, rated Charleston as one of the top three cities getting health care "right" in a 2019 National Health Index.
Healthgrades evaluates the overall health of the residents in each city, the access to health care, the level of patient satisfaction with local specialists and patients access to high quality hospitals.
In the end, Charleston was ranked No. 3 out of 100 cities and No. 1 among medium cities.
Kool Smiles to host Halloween candy exchange
After Halloween, the dentists at Kool Smiles will allow kids to exchange their candy for toys and care packages to troops, local veterans and first responders during Operation Troop Treats.
The event is an annual candy exchange done in partnership between local dentist offices and Operation Gratitude, a national organization that gives volunteers the opportunity to express appreciation to people who serve the U.S.
“Operation Troop Treats promotes healthy dental habits during Halloween, and brings a little bit of holiday joy to U.S. service members deployed overseas and those who are with us here at home,” said Dr. Ashlee Franklin, Kool Smiles Dental Director, in a press release.
The event will take place from Saturday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov.3 at the Kool Smiles dental office, 4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.
Organization seeking donations for sunscreen dispensers
I Will Reflect (IWR), the charitable arm of The Spa at Belmond Charleston Place, is seeking to raise a minimum of $70,000 to fund its sunscreen dispenser project.
The organization has recently partnered with IMPACT Melanoma to raise awareness on skin cancer to promote prevention, early detection and treatment.
Annette Sandford-Lopez, the health director for IWR, said in a press release that installing sunscreen dispensers in schools is of particular interest to her. More than 9,000 Americans are estimated to die from skin cancer in 2018 and the Lowcountry averages more than 200 sunny days per year.
To donate, visit www.IWillReflect.org or send a check made payable to Impact Melanoma/Charleston to Impact Melanoma, 490 Virginia Road, Concord, Mass., 01742.
-Jerrel Floyd