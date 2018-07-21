A new week-long venture spearheaded by musicians Paul Sanchez and Yuriy Bekker kicks off Sunday with a routine of private lessons, coachings, seminars, master classes, practice time and recitals.
The Charleston Chamber Music Institute is an international program based at the College of Charleston and designed for students attending middle school, high school, college and graduate school. The first class consists of 34 students, ages 13 to 25, who come from South Carolina, Texas and Ukraine.
“I have enjoyed performing with Paul Sanchez on numerous occasions, and after many conversations together, we really wanted to offer a summer opportunity for students who are passionate about chamber music to perform and study with renowned faculty," Bekker said. "CCMI was our answer. For one intensive week, participants will study select chamber music works and will have many opportunities to perform in both masterclass and concert settings."
The faculty includes violist Miles Hoffman, cellists Natalia Khoma and Damian Kremer, violinists Tomas Jakubek and Bekker, pianists Volodymyr Vynnytsky, Cahill Smith and Sanchez, and conductor Chris Selby.
The faculty will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the College of Charleston’s Simons Center Recital Hall, 54 St. Philip St. Tickets are $20 at the door, free for students. The program will feature music by Mozart, Shostakovich, Sanchez and Rachmaninoff.
“CCMI aims to bring the world's finest musicians to Charleston to celebrate chamber music and solo performance,” Sanchez said. “Its faculty artists are committed to mentoring the next generation of concert artists. The beauty and culture of Charleston are an inspiring environment for our intensive week of music making.”
Faculty musicians teach at the College of Charleston, Charleston Academy of Music and Charleston County School of the Arts, and all have active performing careers.
First-year tuition is $775 and housing costs $52 a day for a single room, $45 for a double room. Some students received merit scholarships.
A student recital is planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, in the Recital Hall, and a concerto concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the same venue.
For more information, go to www.charlestoncmi.com.