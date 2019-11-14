When the horses line up for The Alston Cup, they are lining up with history.
The winner of this year's featured race for 3-year-old horses over hurdles will get to kiss the large two-handled silver cup that has been handed down through eight generations of the Alston family, and is an important icon in both South Carolina and American horse racing history.
The $25,000 Cup race is named for Col. William Alston, a wealthy planter, state senator and patriot of the American Revolution, who also was an avid horse racing owner and an early member of the South Carolina Jockey Club, one of the most revered racing associations in America. He fought with Gen. Francis Marion as a captain and was promoted to colonel and tasked with the defense of the Georgetown Harbor from the British.
He was a political ally of Thomas Jefferson and entertained President George Washington at his home, Clifton, on the Waccamaw River. Washington recorded in his journal that he was astounded at the property and the mannerisms of the plantation life, and pronounced Alston a “Virginian” for the manner in which he entertained.
Alston lived a long and productive life, with 11 children from two marriages.
The Cup itself was commissioned in London by Solomon Hougham and bears a portion of the Alston family crest and the year 1810-1811. It also has Alston’s initials “WA” and two horses racing side by side.
Family lore has it as possibly being paid for by Alston after his mare Betsy Baker was victorious over a horse named Rosetta in 1791 and 100 guineas changed hands. But he wanted a cup as a souvenir.
The Alston Cup race is at the final meet of the season and will determine the champion 3-year-old over hurdles for the National Steeplechase Association. The favorite to win this year is Global Freedom (GB), who has been leading in the standings for the championship and is currently trained by Gordon Elliott.