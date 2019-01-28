As Mary Palmer Dargan and her students walk through a local Charleston garden, it’s almost natural for them to get distracted with debating the plant life.
“It’s got that cinnamon bark,” Dargan said, pointing out some of the foliage surrounding one of the gardens the class visited. “People in Charleston love their gardens.”
For the nationally recognized landscape architect and her students, these garden tours were just one component of a four-day dive into planning a wellness garden. The course, hosted by the American College of the Building Arts, gave Dargan and husband Hugh, also a landscape architect, the opportunity to shed light on the health benefits of wellness gardening while also giving students the opportunity to learn how to plan one of their own.
“I was thrilled to hear about the course,” said Elsie Owens, a student of the course and Columbia resident.
Researchers previously highlighted some of the benefits of being outdoors and maintaining a garden. In a report published in 2018 by the Global Council on Brain Health, the council found gardening to be a good stress reliever and healthy promotion of a person’s mental well-being.
In a 2018 limited study on greenspace or a designated area of vegetation like a garden, it was found that these spaces helped lower stress hormones and blood pressure. The study also found that incidences of stroke, asthma and heart disease were reduced.
For Dargan, her journey with wellness gardens began a few years ago after her husband suffered a stroke. At that point, she said it felt like she really had to embrace having a wellness garden.
“We both did,” she said.
The goal was to have an environment that supported her husband’s healthy recovery and create a space where she could relieve some of her own stress. This meant an area where ultimately both could lounge and relax.
“I just thought it would be beneficial,” she said. “And it worked really, really well.”
One of the things that separate a wellness garden from a typical garden is the priority of a space that is catered to being supportive of someone’s health. Dargan explained that people could be dealing with things like stress or just coming off of something like chemotherapy.
The process of maintaining a wellness garden is appealing to baby boomers, she said. This is partly why she wanted to create a course on the practice.
“Most people have never heard of wellness garden design,” she said. “Now, we’re both healthy enough to share this information with others.”
Though it ultimately depends on the amount of space available, some of the factors people should consider when establishing a wellness garden, according to Dargan, is having a space that’s appealing to the senses.
For example, she suggests people use wind chimes or fountains to function as a form of therapy.
“That kind of sound therapy is extremely helpful,” she said.
She also suggests having an area to lounge, as well as herbs that give off a strong, pleasant sent. If spacing is an issue, she said that it's still possible to have a wellness garden. Now, being internationally certified in health care garden design and having worked with smaller gardens, she said it doesn’t take much.
“Simply a bench to sit upon,” she said. “And be able to get a pocket of sun when you want it.”
According to Dr. Kelly Holes-Lewis, a psychiatrist with the Medical University of South Carolina, a lot of the mental health benefits from gardening come from people being able to focus their senses and not be distracted. She said being in nature, interacting with the soil and looking up to the sky somehow quiets the thoughts and allows people to reach a certain calmness.
Because stress has been found to have a negative impact on a person's health, especially for the elderly, she believes gardening to be a helpful mental health tool.
"It is an activity that many people may have access to, but don’t necessarily realize its benefit with stress reduction," she said.
To be a part of the four-day course, students had to have a garden project they were presently working on. The goal was that by the end of the course they would have a wellness garden design. The projects ranged from personal gardens to community gardens.
For Owens, though her personal garden is complete, she said she wanted to create something for her newlywed stepson. She said, in her experience, gardening has always been a source of peace for her, so a course on creating a wellness garden made sense.
“Gardening to me is therapeutic,” she said. “There’s something so wonderful about being outside and digging in the dirt.”
Susan Betz, who was working on a home project, said she came all the way from Michigan to be a part of the course. She was a follower of Dargan’s blogs and books and she said the course was worth flying to Charleston. She said it's important for people to have a place that helps them feel less stressed and a wellness garden is a natural place for that to be done.
“I think gardening and being outside is a part of wellness,” she said.
According to Dargan, being in a garden and touching the foliage can reduce stress hormones and even activate immune-building cells. In possible future courses, she said she might focus more on plant techniques to provide more benefits and information.
With so many people gardening for their own therapy, and because there aren’t many places to study things like wellness gardens, the courses, like the one Dargan provided, are always appropriate, she said.
“Wellness gardens — they’re healing places," she said.