National Baptist women's ministry gets leader from SC for first time in 30 years

Alfreda Levaine reflects on her life and sees the providence of the divine.

She became a widow in her mid-20s, left alone to work four jobs to care for her five children.

But with faith, perseverance and the help of loved ones, she raised a family. Her children have all gone to college, and two have masters degrees.

Levaine's life experiences help her connect with young women today who strive to balance bringing up children and instilling in them the same Christian values that Levaine used to shape her family.

She hopes to bring that perspective to the table in her new role as president of the National Baptist Deacons' Convention Women's Auxiliary, aiming to bring more young women in the ministry part of a traditionally conservative denomination.

"I want to be able to make a difference in some of the lives of young adult women," she said.

Levaine, who lives in West Ashley, is the first woman from South Carolina to lead the national group in 30 years, the second in the organization's 85-year history.

The first was Wilma Brown, a Charleston-area woman who Baptist women said was an integral part of the convention.

The auxiliary is part of the larger National Baptist Deacons' Convention of America, which offers an array of programs centered around worship, education, fellowship and mission work. The convention and its auxiliaries formed in 1934 when believers began meeting to forge strong ties amid Baptist deacons.

The national group has about 3,000 members. The women's auxiliary has a presence in 19 states with about 1,500 members, Levaine said.

Levaine has deep roots in the church.

She's a native of Liberty Hill, a historic African American neighborhood in North Charleston, and attended St. Peter's AME. That was back when Saturdays consisted mainly of getting ready for Sunday worship, she said.

"From my era, you had to go to church," she said.

She later joined Jerusalem Baptist Church in North Charleston. She recalls the authentic ministry of the church's deacons, who in those days would call and check on members who missed church.

She became actively involved in various ministries, including the church's deaconess group, Sunday school and hospitality ministry. Levaine is also president of the Cooper River Baptist Association Deaconess Ministry, a role in which she helps provide scholarships to youths.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Her involvement in various regional and state-level ministries eventually landed her in the national spotlight when she became one of the vice presidents for the national women's auxiliary, putting her in line for an eventual role as president.

Though she anticipated the moment would eventually come, Levaine expressed some slight disbelief at taking on the high-profile position. She's humble and soft spoken, often avoiding touting her own accomplishments.

"It's hard to talk about yourself," she said.

One of her key functions as leader will be hosting the 2021 national convention in light of an ongoing pandemic. She will give an address at the national gathering scheduled to take place in Columbia next year, though the coronavirus could force it online. This year's event convention was hosted virtually.

Doing church amid the pandemic presents Levaine with the opportunity to do what is her top priority: attract youths, who can use their skill sets and bright ideas, into the auxiliary.

This has been a widespread topic in the larger faith community, particularly among mainline denominations who've seen membership declines that some say can be addressed with ministries that reach young adults.

Levaine also sees women's organization as an entity that educates children on the importance and meaning of spiritual practices, such as Communion.

"We have some fine young women who are smart and intuitive," she said. "They're eager to do things. They're eager to learn."

South Carolina Baptists congratulated Levaine in her new position.

Accolades came from William Carter, a deacon at Jerusalem Baptist on Rutledge Avenue. Carter, who formerly served as president of the National Baptist Deacons 2004-08, was the second from South Carolina to lead in the role.

Carter and Levaine are longtime friends. Carter said other states have several persons who've served in the national convention, so it's good to have someone from the Palmetto State reach national status.

"She has come a long way to reach this status," he said. "I know she will do a good job because she's well-trained. She's got the right personality. She's a people person."

National faith groups can often be spearheaded by larger states that carry a larger amount of delegates, but people from Lowcountry are often doing a lot of the work of ministry, said Hilda D.M. Gadsden, president of the Women’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina.

She often travels preaching the same message to women across South Carolina: Do the work and let the Lord do the appointment.