My Charleston Weekend: Sistine Chapel exhibit; funk; and a beach party all in store

As old favorites and new attractions converge in a reemergent Charleston, this month is particularly robust.
Visit a life-size Sistine Chapel in downtown Charleston
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is on the way.
The traveling show features a life-size, up-close perspective of masterpieces by Michelangelo by way of digitally reproduced images that will flank Festival Hall, the former Memminger Auditorium.
Pro tip: Don't miss the special Salute Charleston Sistine Opening Night Social on July 8 that includes food, drink and live entertainment.
Read Maura Hogan's story on the exhibition at postandcourier.com.
When and where: Opening night is July 8; exhibition starts July 9, from Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Festival Hall, 56 Beaufain St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's a rare chance to engage up close with "The Creation of Adam" and others.
Who it's for: Anyone up for a virtual, family-friendly trip to Vatican City.
Bring on the New Orleans funk at the Charleston Pour House
Get them while they're hot. New Orleans funk master George Porter Jr. (best known as the bassist of The Meters) is set to hit the Charleston Pour House stage in a show that is certain to be charged with energy and musical mastery.
Appearing with Porter is the Runnin' Pardners, featuring Joe Marcinek with the Marvelous Funkshun.
For tickets, visit charlestonpourhouse.com.
When and where: July 8 at 9 p.m. (with doors opening at 8 p.m.); The Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway in Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's time for summer funk.
Who it's for: Those jonesing a high-wattage, one-stop New Orleans jazz fest.
Enjoy a beachfront band at Party at the Point
Back for its 20th season, the family-friendly Party at the Point reverberates on the beachfront of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina with live music and plenty of food and drinks.
Save your spot for July 9 featuring New Ghost Town.
Pro tips: Free parking is available along the road leading into the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. To ensure everyone's safety this season, each event is limited. Tickets are available at citypapertickets.com.
When and where: July 9, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
Why it's hot: It's the Point of summer.
Who it's for: Mount Pleasant-proximate pleasure-seekers.
Cross-pollinate your art at crossroads of East and West
Join New Muse Concerts at the Gibbes Museum of Art for music and art.
Lydia Chernicoff (violin) and Ronaldo Rolim (piano) will perform concerts inspired by the two current exhibitions of Japanese woodblock prints and the art they influenced. The event offers nexus of music, art, and poetry, with with works by Rudolf Dittrich, Tōru Takemitsu, Somei Satoh and Claude Debussy.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit newmuse.org/events-2021.
When and where: July 10 at 5 p.m. and July 11 at 3 p.m.; Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Art forms converge.
Who it's for: Those with fondness for the far-flung and an insatiable appetite for art.