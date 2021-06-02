My Charleston weekend: Markets, music and much, much more

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the coming weeks, My Charleston Weekend will share events and happenings curated by arts critic Maura Hogan for The Post and Courier’s weekly Hot Sheet emailed newsletter. To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, go to bitly.com/CHSHotSheet.

If you're out and about, you're sure to see an enlivened city. Do your part to power its artists and artisans. And enjoy!

Pick up picture-perfect postcard paintings at the Post House

The Charleston-based Artist Collective has long championed local artists, and their summer show, "Wanderlust," is no exception.

Featuring original postcard-sized pieces by artists from all four Artist Collective locations (Atlanta; Capital (Washington, D.C.); Charleston; and Nashville, Tenn.), the exhibition allows you to support regional artists in other places, too, all at the eye-catching Post House in Mount Pleasant.

A portion of the sales will benefit the nonprofit Fields to Families. (Pro tip: Can't make the opening? A pop up of pieces that do not sell will be available on artistcollectives.org the following day, June 4, at 11 a.m.)

When and where: June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.; The Rose Room at Post House, 101 Pitt St., in the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

Why it's hot: Small canvases, big vision.

Who it's for: Aesthetes who are big on collecting (and maybe short on wall space).

Kick it up with food, goods and a flick at Town Market on James Island

Spring into action on First Friday at the Town Market on James Island.

Along with 40 local vendors selling produce and food and offering workshops, too, indulge in delectable dishes like wood-fired pizza from First Name Basis or hummus and tabbuli from Kim's Mediterranean Kitchen. Learn how to chalk paint signs from Chucktown Chalk and Talk. Accessorize your home or wardrobe with a host of local goods.

At dusk, the event fires up an alfresco screening of "The Karate Kid." For a list of vendors, visit the market's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thetownmarketonji/.

When and where: June 4, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Town Hall on James Island, 1122 Dills Bluff (using parking lot entrance at 1101 Camp Road) on James Island.

Why it's hot: Go local, get a kick.

Who it's for: One-stop shoppers mad about family-friend movies.

Go with Contemporary Flow for R&B at Brittlebank Park

Just off his S.C. Governor's Award for the Arts win, local phenom Charlton Singleton is ready for a Piccolo Spoleto pop-up at Brittlebank Park.

His band Contemporary Flow will lay down contemporary jazz, R&B and originals from Singleton himself. In addition to the Grammy-winning artist on trumpet and vocals, the band features Demetrius Doctor on keyboards, Stephen Washington on keyboards and vocals, LaVonta Green on bass and vocals, and James "JT" Rollerson on drums.

Bring chairs and blankets and prepare to melodically bliss out.

More on Piccolo Spoleto at http://piccolospoleto.com.

When and where: June 4 at 7 p.m.; Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd. in downtown Charleston.

Why it's hot: June is jamming out all over.

Who it's for: Those ready for rhythm and blues with river views.

Get quacking at a Daniel Island brewery for local causes

The 15th annual Charity Duck Race on Daniel Island is on again this year, bringing together nine area Rotary Clubs to raise money for local charities.

This year, there's no actual water involved, but 30,000 rubber ducks will be set loose on a tarp at the New Realm Brewing Co. Adopt a duck for $10 each to be entered to win the $10,000 prize, with five second-place prizes of $1,000.

Charities include East Cooper Community Outreach (eccocharleston.org), East Cooper Meals on Wheels (ecmow.org), Service Above Self Student Grant Fund (www.charleston-rotary.org/2020/06/6-16-rotary-service-above-self-scholars), Halos (www.charlestonhalos.org) and Shifa Clinic (www.icnarelief.org/shifaclinics). Adoption deadline is noon June 5. To adopt, go to CharlestonDuckRace.com.

When and where: June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.; New Realm Brewing Co., 880 Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.

Why it's hot: Local charities are worth making a flap about.

Who it's for: Anyone ready who wants to buoy local nonprofits.

Art-hop through Charleston County farms and markets

For the first time, South Carolina Ag + Art Tour, Clemson Cooperative Extension's free, self-guided tour of farms and markets featuring local artisans, includes those found in Charleston County.

Engage with painters, potters, sculptors and more at a host of special spots, from The Goatery at Kiawah River to Salty Oak Farm/Chucktown Acres in McClellanville; from Hickory Bluff Berry Farm in Holly Hill to MUSC Urban Farm in downtown Charleston.

When and where: June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; For locations go to clemson.edu/extension/agandarttour.

Why it's hot: The time is ripe for fresh farms and art.

Who it's for: Local loyalists keen for inspired field work.

If you wanna dance, you'll like Footlight Players' '80s cabaret

After a pandemic hiatus, the performers at Footlight Players are getting into the groove with cabaret performances at Queen Street Playhouse.

First up is "Decade of Decadence," an '80s cabaret celebrating the pop music of the era with backup from a live band.

Reunite with Footlight favorites (and new faces, too) as they belt out hits from Madonna, Whitney Houston, the Eurythmics and Janet Jackson.

Purchase tickets at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1049573.

When and where: June 5 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (with another performance on June 11 at 8 p.m.; Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St. in downtown Charleston.

Why it's hot: After the past year, the '80s look curiously quaint.

Who it's for: Anyone nostalgic for Spandex and side ponytails.