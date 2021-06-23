My Charleston Weekend: Flight deck fitness, cocktails, Carolina Day celebration on tap

To borrow from an old expression about New York City, if you are bored in Charleston these days then you are bored with life.
Hankering for history? Make it to Fort Moultrie. A fan of vintage outfits? There's a place for that this weekend.
Whatever your interests, Charleston is serving up diversions that come together in a most-inspired, very Charleston weekend.
Stretch your horizons with yoga on the Yorktown
Warrior Surf Foundation will hold a veteran-led yoga class for all ages on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point, complete with food, drinks and local vendors.
All proceeds will benefit the foundation's Surf Therapy Program, which provides veterans, active-duty service members and their families with alternative healing methods for combating post-traumatic stress disorder, traumas and other mental health challenges.
Registration is available until 10 a.m. on June 26 at warriorsurf.rallyup.com/yorktownyoga.
When and where: June 26 at 6:30 p.m.; the Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant.
Why it's hot: It's a good cause with a great view.
Who it's for: Anyone needing to breathe in, breathe out.
Noodle out NFTs with Charleston digital artist
Since the $69 million Christie's sale of a work by Charleston area artist Mike Winkelmann, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have persisted in the cultural conversation.
Learn more about this emergent art form at an early weekend event at Redux Contemporary Art Center, when Robert P. Fine, a digital artist and former Goldman Sachs investment banker, engages in a panel discussion with George Read, former auctioneer and lecturer at Sotheby's.
When and where: June 24 at 6:30 p.m.; Redux Contemporary Art Center (reduxstudios.org), 1056 King St., downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: It may well be the future, and it's here in Charleston.
Who it's for: The forward thinking and the arts savvy.
Raise a glass to The Cocktail Club's 10th anniversary
The Cocktail Club will reach a milestone 10-year anniversary this month. To celebrate, its operators are opening early for an evening of live music and throwback cocktails from years gone by, including the Double Standard and Cloak & Dagger.
All proceeds from Double Standard orders will be donated to the nonprofit Pay it Forward organization (payitforwardcharleston.org).
Doors will open early, at 3 p.m., with KoDa at 4 p.m., Zac Crocker at 6 p.m. and Keys & Co. at 9:30 p.m.
When and where: June 26; doors open at 3 p.m. with music starting at 4 p.m.; The Cocktail Club, 479 King St. in downtown Charleston (thecocktailclubcharleston.com).
Why it's hot: Cheers to a charitable early bird special.
Who it's for: Cocktail connoisseurs and live music lovers, too.
A vintage market tries, tries again
The previously rain-delayed Holy City Vintage Market has a new date, and it's this weekend.
Thousands of affordable vintage goods, including clothing, accessories, home decor and more, will be available from 20 vintage vendors, as well as artisan goods like handmade jewelry and woodcrafts.
Yerning Whir will perform vintage rock covers on the porch, and activities include henna body art and face painting.
Also look for local children's author Jessica Hamilton, who will sell and sign copies of her book "Skye & Her Circle."
For further updates, stay tuned to @holycityvintagemarket on Instagram.
When and where: June 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Everything old is new again.
Who it's for: The retro-stylish set to shop.
If you like local history, this celebration is for you
Just ahead of Carolina Day (which commemorates the successful defeat of British naval and land forces by North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia patriots on June 28, 1776), Fort Sumter & Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will mark the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island with special weekend programs at Fort Moultrie.
Park entrance fees will be suspended for both days, so visitors can explore the American Revolution through the life of a soldier.
Musket drills and firing demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 26 and 12 p.m. on June 27. Artillery demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 26 and 11 a.m. on June 27. For more information, go to www.nps.gov/fosu.
When and where: June 26 and June 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St. on Sullivan’s Island.
Why it's hot: Get a head start on Carolina Day.
Who it's for: Those seeking to fort-ify their Carolina knowledge.