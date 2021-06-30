My Charleston Weekend: Fireworks explode onto the scene

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the coming weeks, My Charleston Weekend will share events and happenings curated by arts critic Maura Hogan for The Post and Courier’s weekly Hot Sheet emailed newsletter. To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, go to bitly.com/CHSHotSheet.
Dive into holiday weekend
at Charleston Aqua Park
Charleston Aqua Park's popular family happy hour is back.
Go head-first into the holiday weekend on the floating water activity course while enjoying the park's beach area. It's the perfect way to wind down after a long day and reenergize for the weekend to come. Tickets go fast so book them in advance at eventvesta.com/events/5872.
When and where: Fridays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Charleston Aqua Park, Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road on Johns Island.
Savor an ice cream
social at Edmund's Oast
Get your frosty and frothy fill of ice cream, Italian ices, ice cream floats with house-brewed beer and ice cream sandwiches when Edmund's Oast pastry chef Heather Hutton dreams up a festive spread of frozen treats.
For more information, visit Edmund's Oast at edmundsoast.com.
When and where: July 4, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Edmund's Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive in downtown Charleston.
The Restaurant At Edmund’s Oast will operate on normal business hours during the holiday.
Get your fill of fireworks
at Riverfront Park
The razzle-dazzle is on this Fourth of July, with a host of eye-popping celebrations throughout the area.
Take, for instance, the free North Charleston Fourth of July Celebration, featuring DJ Natty Heavy spinning beats starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. There will be limited food, so guests are welcome to bring snacks. Looking for other pyrotechnics?
For information on the North Charleston celebration, visit northcharleston.org.
When and where: July 4, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and festivities from 7 to 10 p.m.; North Charleston Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave. in North Charleston.
Hug the Charleston harbor
and light up the night
The inaugural Budweiser Freedom Fest at Harbor Hall is set to celebrate America’s independence alongside Charleston harbor.
Bring chairs and blankets (but no umbrellas, tents, outside food or coolers) and soak up live music by local Charleston artists Jughead and Lauren Hall, as well as games, ample food options, a cash bar, as well as a waterfront view of the sunset and fireworks on the harbor.
Pro tip: Kids 10 and under get in for free.
When and where: July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Cruise Terminal, 196 Concord St. in downtown Charleston.
Celebrate July 4
with the CSO at The Joe
The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert featuring the Charleston Symphony, with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler, at 8 p.m. July 4, at The Joe.
The family-friendly, upbeat musical celebration will be followed by a fireworks display.
Heads up: Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. Please visit the “Fourth of July” tab on CharlestonArts.org for details. For questions about the concert, call the city of Charleston's Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305.
When and where: July 4 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.; The Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, 360 Fishburne St. in downtown Charleston.
