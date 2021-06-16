My Charleston Weekend: Father's Day-Juneteenth edition, and more

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the coming weeks, My Charleston Weekend will share events and happenings curated by arts critic Maura Hogan for The Post and Courier’s weekly Hot Sheet emailed newsletter. To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, go to bitly.com/CHSHotSheet.
It is high time to slide into summer, and not just because the solstice is Sunday.
Feast your eyes on fireworks at a Juneteenth festival. Get in a Bob Marley frame of mind at a virtual discussion. Focus on a local Father's Day with summery selections.
Don't dream it, bee
it at Brookgreen Gardens
Buzz up to Brookgreen Gardens for "Wild Bees," a collection of macro photographs depicting America’s native bees captured by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, co-authors of the website Wild Bees of New York.
The culmination of a three-year project tracking and photographing more than 120 northeastern bee species, the exhibition is up just as pollinator-friendly wildflower populate fields across Brookgreen’s arboretum.
When and where: Through Sept. 30; exhibition is in the Noble Gallery of the Rainey Sculpture Pavilion of Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet.
Why it's hot: Brookgreen’s is blooming and buzzing with summer.
Who it's for: The honey happy who want an expert angle.
Kick back with musical summer
comfort on Trademan's patio
Celebrate the ethos that summer is a state of mind with a cold local brew and some kicked-back retro tunes. Grab a beer, then relax and enjoy the show!
Village Repertory Co. on the Road has a new roving show, "Summer Comfort 2." Featuring the music of James Taylor and Carly Simon in a tribute performed by six singer/musicians, it tells the story of two superstars. For tickets, go to http://bit.ly/summercomfort2.
When and where: June 18 and June 19 at 7:30 p.m.; the outdoor patio of Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: This summer is all about comfort.
Who it's for: Anyone nostalgic for a '70s-easy June night.
Celebrate freedom with fireworks
at the Juneteenth Freedom Fest
The Passion Project Initiative has come together with the city of Charleston to roll out the Juneteenth Freedom Fest. The free festival features live performances by Geno Wesley, Black Diamond Band, Ray Singleton, Daniel D., DJ Phat Boi Deejay, Jordan Benton, Wona Womalan and the Deninufay African Drum & Dance Co.
Enjoy Black art, poetry, food, activations, kid-friendly activities and a fireworks finale.
When and where: June 19 from 2 to 10 p.m.; Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave. in North Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's for the community and by the community.
Who it's for: Juneteenth will pulsate with the sound of freedom.
Take in a 'State of Grace'
at Public Works Art Center
Public Works Art Center has unveiled a solo exhibition by Charleston-based artist Anita Laudone Harley encompassing five series of paintings in water media featuring people.
Works from Harley’s “State of Grace,” “Patterns of Life,” “And a Good Time It Was,” “Between the Lines” and “Together, We” series will be on display in the West Gallery.
When and where: The show runs through July 23, with the reception June 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Public Works Art Center, 135 W. Richardson Ave. in Summerville.
Why it's hot: "And a Good Time It Was" highlights the joys of summer.
Who it's for: People lovers seeking new faces and fresh perspectives.
Get a head start on Father's Day
with a Terrace film screening
Sumter native-turned-LA-actor Jason Mac filmed a feature length movie, "A Father's Legacy," in his family's pond home and now it's screening for one night only in 700 theaters nationwide, including at the Terrace Theater on James Island.
A tribute to his departed father, Mac serves up a heartwarming drama that starts with plenty of action. Read Maura Hogan's story at postandcourier.com.
When and where: June 17 at 7 p.m.; Terrace Theater, 956d Maybank Highway in James Island.
Why it's hot: It's a tribute to a father that is straight from the heart.
Who it's for: Anyone seeking inspiration, Sumter style.
If you like going local, you'll like
this Father's Day gift with local ties
If you're looking for something with Charleston ties this Father's Day, how about this beauty from Brackish.
It was made exclusively for the Preservation Society of Charleston to commemorate its centennial in 2020. The sartorial, down home delight is crafted with guinea, peacock and pheasant feathers, which are all-natural and sustainably sourced.
Handcrafted in Charleston, it is packaged in a hand-branded, pine gift box, and takes 4 to 5 hours to make.
When and where: Store hours vary; Preservation Society of Charleston, 147 King St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: Fathers deserve the finest.
Who it's for: Those who make a statement that is Charleston proud.