My Charleston Weekend: Arts-heavy month continues

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the coming weeks, My Charleston Weekend will share events and happenings curated by arts critic Maura Hogan for The Post and Courier’s weekly Hot Sheet emailed newsletter. To sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet, go to bitly.com/CHSHotSheet.
The arts-heavy month continues with new exhibits, nature, dance and Christmas in July.
Enjoy Sunday in woods with fungi
Sunday mornings at Woodlands Nature Reserve you can learn about mushroom inoculation and propagation at "Shrooms in the Woods."
This hands-on workshop and lunch experience led by resident mushroom expert William Green III offers an introduction to mushrooms in their natural setting.
For an added taste of these fungal greats, add an optional light lunch featuring a classic Gullah-style dish with mushrooms. For more information, go to woodlandsnaturereserve.com/shroom-in-the-woods.
When and where: Sundays, with 9:30 a.m. arrival for 10 a.m. workshop; Woodlands Nature Reserve, 4279 Ashley River Road in Charleston.
Why it's hot: It's time for some toadstool hopping.
Who it's for: Anyone ready to shroom in.
Reflect on a national crisis in 'Visual Vigil'
"Visual Vigil," an exhibition by artist Susan Perkins, is designed to be an active conversation on the effects of mass shootings.
In unframed works of ink on paper where each represent a response to gun violence, the installation is made up of pieces that illustrate the lives lost and communities affected by mass violence from 1903 through present day.
Contemplative, clean and simply presented, its messages aim to speak loudly. For more information, go to citygallerywaterfrontpark.com.
When and where: Through Aug. 15; City Gallery at Waterfront Park at 34 Prioleau St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: An artist offers a means of engagement on a crucial topic.
Who it's for: Anyone seeking deeper insight on gun violence.
American Ballet Theatre dances on parade grounds
American Ballet Theatre will take to the road this summer, traveling by bus and truck to eight U.S. cities, including Charleston.
The Charleston Gaillard Center will present "ABT Across America" for an outdoor performance at The Citadel’s parade ground.
Performed without an intermission, repertory includes Lauren Lovette’s "La Follia Variations," Jessica Lang’s "Let Me Sing Forevermore," Darrell Grand Moultrie’s "Indestructible Light" and a classical pas de deux from ABT’s extensive repertoire.
This is a free event, but an RSVP is required at gaillardcenter.org/events/abt-across-america. (Read Maura Hogan's story at postandcourier.com.)
When and where: July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; The Citadel's Summerall Field, 171 Moultrie St. in downtown Charleston.
Why it's hot: The nation's most acclaimed ballet dancers are motoring our way.
Who it's for: The fleet-footed who land the remaining free tickets.
Hear Broadway singers belt out British-made hits
The North Charleston POPS! are back for the final concert of the season, “Music of the Knights,” a tribute performed by Broadway vocalists to knighted British songwriters Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Listen up for hits including "Maybe, I’m Amazed,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Hey Jude” and many more.
Tickets are on sale now and available at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
When and where: July 17 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.
Why it's hot: A sing-along concert might be just the ticket.
Who it's for: Those seeking some knights in shining artistry.