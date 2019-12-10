Beginning Jan 1., South Carolina residents covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC will have access to the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Dental Medicine.

This will add 30 general and specialty dentists to the health insurer's nearly 1,200 statewide provider network. Members already currently have access to all of the other MUSC Health providers and facilities.

“Blue Cross has a long-standing relationship with MUSC, so including the dental program in our network represents good continuity of care," said Matthew Bartels, vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross.

For MUSC employees and other state employees who are covered under the Public Employee Benefit Authority, this means that they will have opportunities for cost savings when they visit health professionals at the dental college.

At MUSC's College of Dental Medicine, providers are able to treat elderly and pediatric patients. They are also able to treat and accommodate patients with special needs.

"This partnership will not only facilitate better access to care and innovative treatments for citizens across our state, it will help us fulfill our mission to develop principled, skilled, compassionate and culturally sensitive practitioners and leaders in oral health care,” said Dr. Sorin Teich, MUSC College of Dental Medicine associate dean for clinical affairs.

U.S. Surgeon General is coming to Charleston

U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Dr. Jerome M. Adams is making his way to Charleston as a keynote speaker for the Charleston County Medical Society's Annual Membership Meeting.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Country Club of Charleston.

Adams is the United States' 20th Surgeon General. During his tenure he issued the first Surgeon General's Advisory in 13 years that recommended Americans carry naloxone, a treatment that is used to reverse effects of an opioid overdose, in response to the opioid epidemic.

Because of limited seating and special requirements, attendance for his appearance will be limited to ticket holders. Tickets for the event can be purchased online for $50 at charlestonmedicalsociety.org.

Current CCMS members can claim one free ticket. Medical students, fellows and residents can purchase a $10 ticket by joining CCMS at no cost.