Alycia Araneo Craft recently made history after she gave the College of Pharmacy at the Medical University of South Carolina not only its largest gift, but also the largest gift ever to an MUSC college.

The previous titleholder for the largest donation to the college was her father, Michael P. Araneo, who created one of the largest discount pharmacy stores in the Southeast in the 1950s.

“I want us to work together to keep the MUSC College of Pharmacy the very best in the country," Craft said in a press release.

The exact terms of the gift are confidential. But Craft did designate $1 million of the donation to create a student scholars program that will be named after her late husband, Robert "Bob" Craft, and herself.

Mary Stewart Leatherwood is the 2019 Robert D. and Alycia Araneo Craft scholar. The rest of the gift will go to an endowment to support the College of Pharmacy.

The gift was so extensive that MUSC is also officially naming its College of Pharmacy after the Araneo-Craft family.

“Through her vision and generosity, Alycia has managed to change the lives of so many people,” said Philip Hall, dean of the college.