In their 2019 rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked the Medical University of South Carolina’s graduate nursing program as the sixth best online graduate nursing program out of more than 500 programs.
Scoring a 95 out of 100, the publication’s review was based on graduation rates, career support and admissions selectivity.
“It reflects our faculty dedication to instructional design, educational technology and best practices, as well as our overall aim to educate and promote outstanding future nurse leaders,” said Dr. Linda S. Weglicki, dean of the MUSC College of Nursing in a press release.
The program was previously ranked in the top 25 nursing schools in the country in the same publication’s 2018 Best Graduate Schools report ranks. The nursing program offers several degree programs, including a Ph.D. program and an accelerated bachelors of science in nursing.
Free child sexual abuse prevention training offered
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Charleston-based nonprofit organization, Darkness to Light, is providing a free education course to fuel awareness of child sexual abuse.
The training will be an hour-long online course that will focus on primary causes of the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Darkness to Light spokeswoman Gwen Bouchie highlighted in a press release that of the more than 20 million victims of human trafficking, at least 5.4 million of them are children.
Additionally, human traffickers make billions of dollars each year through the exploitation. The goal of training will be to educate community members and individuals who work directly with young people to identify the signs of sexual abuse and exploitation to prevent any further commercial exploitation.
The course will be available at no cost for the entire month of January.