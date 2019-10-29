Dr. Raymond N. Dubois recently became one of 75 individuals elected to the National Academy of Medicine. He is currently the dean of the College of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The academy has the goal of providing objective advice on cases dealing with health and science. Every year, the organization elects a select group of doctors and scientists to join the organization.

Victor Dzau, the president of the National Academy of Medicine, explained that members are elected in recognition of their work in advancing health, science and medicine across the world.

“Their expertise will be vital to addressing today’s most pressing health and scientific challenges," Dzau said in a press release.

Dubois has studied the relationship between cancer and inflammation. He was also a part of the team that led to a discovery that allowed for better understanding of how colorectal cancer grows and spreads to other parts of the body.

He will be the second MUSC professor to be invited to the academy. The first was Dr. Chanita Hughes-Halbert in 2017.

“It’s quite an honor,” Dubois said in a press release. "I am delighted that Chanita and I can represent MUSC and the state of South Carolina in the national discussion about crucial health care and science issues.”

Charleston Surgery Center opens new location

The Charleston Surgery Center recently hosted a grand opening of their brand new facility at Nexton.

The new facility includes four operating rooms, an endoscopy suite and a procedure room. It is located on 130 Edge Street in Summerville.